Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Recognized In Chambers & Partners For Intellectual Property Excellence

DBL's ranking demonstrates the firm's established reputation and growing influence in this critical practice area.

- Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig , a leading law firm focused on intellectual property , corporate transactions, and regulatory matters, is pleased to announce that the firm has been ranked in Band 3 for Intellectual Property in Northern Virginia by Chambers & Partners.This prestigious recognition underscores DBL's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services in the intellectual property sector. The Chambers & Partners ranking is based on comprehensive research that evaluates law firms and attorneys through client feedback, peer recommendations, and case assessments, making it one of the most respected benchmarks in the legal industry.The firm's intellectual property practice encompasses patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secret litigation, as well as patent prosecution and comprehensive IP portfolio management. DBL's attorneys serve clients across diverse industries, including aerospace, technology, cybersecurity, and government contracting, providing strategic counsel on IP protection, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance.Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at DBL, expressed his thoughts on the recognition. "This Chambers & Partners ranking reflects our team's dedication to excellence and our clients' trust in our capabilities. Our IP practice continues to grow and evolve, and this recognition validates our commitment to providing top-tier legal services in intellectual property matters across Northern Virginia and beyond.”The Northern Virginia intellectual property market is highly competitive, with numerous prestigious firms serving the region's dynamic technology and government contracting sectors. DBL's ranking demonstrates the firm's established reputation and growing influence in this critical practice area.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's intellectual property team brings extensive experience in complex litigation, patent prosecution, and strategic IP counseling. The firm's unique combination of technical knowledge and legal acumen enables clients to protect their innovations effectively while navigating the increasingly complex landscape of intellectual property law.Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the legal industry, offering a wide range of services including corporate transactions, data security, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth management, and real estate.###Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

