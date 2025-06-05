The Groove And Gogig Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring AI Driven Talent Innovation To Workday Customers

The Groove Green Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Groove)

MCLEAN Va. and DELRAY BEACH Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Groove , a modern enterprise consultancy renowned for its innovative approach and strategic insights, and GoGig , an AI powered talent intelligence platform, have announced a strategic partnership that brings modern people centered innovation into the Workday ecosystem.

Through this partnership, The Groove will offer GoGig's two flagship products, the Anonymous Talent Network and AI Smart Assessment, as part of its Workday delivery model. This combination enables companies to make more informed and proactive decisions about their workforce while getting more value from their Workday investment.

Moving Beyond Go-Lives: Delivering Real Talent Outcomes

The Groove is known for helping organizations turn Workday into a catalyst for meaningful transformation, aligning systems with strategy to deliver measurable outcomes. By integrating GoGig's AI-powered tools, The Groove extends that value even further. Together, they enable companies to recognize behavioral traits and communication styles in real time, engage talent more authentically, and surface internal mobility opportunities earlier, ultimately helping leaders make faster, smarter workforce decisions that directly impact the bottom line.

"Our customers want more than technology go lives. They want results." said Carroll Ross, CEO of The Groove. "GoGig gives us a way to help them make better talent decisions based on communication style, behavior, and intent. That is where enterprise HR is heading."

GoGig Products Now Available Through The Groove

A statistically validated personality and communication style assessment that uses GoGig's proprietary AI to analyze a candidate's natural language during video interviews. It layers into platforms like Zoom or Teams and delivers real time insights into soft skills and behavioral traits during the screening process at scale without adding steps to the hiring workflow.A white labeled platform branded to each customer that builds a private network of job seekers or employees. It can live on a company's career site for external hiring or inside the firewall for internal mobility. Candidates remain anonymous until they choose to engage which encourages honest interest and helps employers surface intent early and retain people before they leave.

A Shared Commitment to Smarter and More Human Hiring

This partnership reflects a shared belief that enterprise systems should not just track data but enable deeper understanding of people. By combining The Groove's Workday expertise with GoGig's talent intelligence platform, organizations can build hiring and retention strategies that are both data informed and people first.

"The Groove knows what real transformation looks like." said Chris Hodges, CEO of GoGig. "They do not just deploy software. They help companies reimagine how workforces are built and supported. We are excited to be a part of that mission."

About The Groove

The Groove is a modern enterprise consultancy focused on leveraging the power of next-gen technologies, industry insights, and critical thinking to help solve their clients' most challenging business problems. The Groove brings a unique perspective and approach to solutioning that combines the experience from their legacy of successfully serving over 1000 unique Workday clients in their digital journeys with the flexibility and innovative thinking expected from a firm conceived in the AI age.

About GoGig

GoGig is an AI powered SaaS platform with two core products, the AI Smart Assessment and Anonymous Talent Network. The platform helps companies attract assess and retain talent using natural language insights and skills-based matching. Clients include Fortune 500 companies staffing firms and state workforce agencies.

