BACKLIT CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES PREMIER LEGAL FINANCE CONSULTANCY

Backlit Capital Solutions was purpose-built to deliver independent, trusted counsel - focused on problem-solving

Epstein, Backlit Principal and Co-founder, said, "Litigation funding is undergoing a period of growth and transformation, providing new opportunities and risks for claimants and investors. As the landscape becomes more complex, participants on all sides of these transactions require experienced, individualized and directed advice to protect their interests. Backlit Capital Solutions was purpose-built to deliver independent, trusted counsel-focused on problem-solving and fully responsive to the unique short- and long-term needs of each client in this dynamic market."

Backlit Capital Solutions provides a full suite of services for entities looking to raise, lend and invest capital:

For Law Firms and Claimants:



Seamless Fundraising Support: Offering practical advice rooted in deep industry knowledge and proven strategies to ensure a smooth and successful fundraising process.



End-to-End Transaction Management: Minimizing burdens on attorneys by managing transactions from inception through completion. Backlit organizes, optimizes, and presents key case information to engage the most appropriate capital sources, negotiate favorable economic and non-economic terms, and ensure fiduciary obligations to the funding recipient are satisfied.

Financial Modeling and Scenario Analysis: Helping clients assess the economic impact of alternative deal structures and financial terms through financial modeling and scenario analysis to ensure well-informed decision-making.

For Lenders and Investors:



Deal Sourcing and Evaluation: Assisting in finding, evaluating, pricing, and closing legal finance opportunities - delivering superior risk-adjusted returns in both primary and secondary markets.



Contingent Risk Insurance Solutions: Exploring the availability and potential financial benefit of insurance products to protect investor principal.



Asset Recovery and Liquidity Solutions: Crafting tailored strategies to preserve value in non-performing legal assets, as well as facilitating access to secondary markets for monetization, exit, or redeployment into new opportunities.

Expert Opinions and Testimony: Delivering formal opinions on legal finance industry practices and market standards, and providing expert testimony in proceedings involving the valuation, treatment, and structure of legal assets.

Leland, Backlit Principal and Co-founder, said, "Litigation finance is at a crossroads. While its use spreads rapidly among claimants and law firms, the competition for funding grows, driving meaningful economic opportunities, as well as risks. Backlit's deep experience with litigation finance, business, and complex commercial litigation provides unmatched expertise and unique end-to-end support for those pursuing litigation resources in an increasingly challenging market."

Epstein and Leland were most recently senior executives and investment managers at Omni Bridgeway Limited. More information about the co-founders can be found at: .

About Backlit Capital Solutions

Backlit Capital Solutions is a results-driven consultancy providing tailored services for claimants, law firms, lenders and investors participating in every segment of the litigation finance marketplace. Backlit is positioned to assist clients with complicated financial transactions in the primary or secondary marketplace and includes risk mitigation strategies such as contingent risk insurance solutions. For more information, visit .

