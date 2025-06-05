Peer-To-Peer Carsharing Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $7 Billion By 2030 - Collaborations Between Auto Oems And Mobility Startups Accelerate Growth Of Branded P2P Marketplaces
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|381
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Peer-to-Peer Carsharing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Cost of Car Ownership Among Urban Dwellers Drives Demand for Peer-to-Peer Carsharing Platforms Expansion of App-Based Vehicle Access Models Throws the Spotlight on User-Centric Carsharing Solutions Increased Environmental Awareness and Shared Mobility Preferences Strengthen Business Case for P2P Models Growth in Flexible, Short-Term Rentals Supports Demand for Hourly and On-Demand Car Access Integration of Real-Time Telematics and GPS Tracking Enhances Trust and Transaction Transparency Availability of Contactless Vehicle Entry and Remote Start Features Drives Adoption of Self-Service Rentals Expansion of Urban Low-Emission Zones Fuels Shift Toward Shared Electric Vehicles Rising Popularity of Hybrid and Green Vehicles on P2P Platforms Supports Eco-Conscious Consumer Segments Availability of Usage-Based Insurance Models Enhances Platform Liability Management Collaborations Between Auto OEMs and Mobility Startups Accelerate Growth of Branded P2P Marketplaces Growth in Peer Ratings and User Verification Systems Enhances Trust Among Vehicle Owners and Renters Expansion of Suburban and Rural Access Points Sustains Market Penetration Beyond Dense Cities Regulatory Clarifications on Vehicle Sharing and Liability Strengthen Legal Framework for P2P Platforms Increased Use of Blockchain and Smart Contracts Supports Decentralized Ownership Models Rising Urban Congestion Charges Drive Alternative Ownership Models Based on Flexibility Surge in Tourism and Local Exploration Trends Supports Demand for Community-Based Car Rentals Integration With Multi-Modal Transport Apps Strengthens End-to-End Mobility Solutions Challenges in Platform Standardization and Pricing Variability Highlight Need for Regulatory Harmonization Emergence of EV-Specific Sharing Platforms Creates Opportunities in Charging Infrastructure Integration Expansion of Fleetless Business Models Enhances Capital Efficiency for Carsharing Market Entrants
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 48 companies featured in this report
- Amovens BlaBlaCar Car Next Door (Uber Carshare) Car Shair Drivy (now Getaround Europe) Getaround GoMore Hiyacar Koolicar MoboKey MyMove Nabobil (now Getaround Norway) OuiCar RentMyRide SnappCar SocialCar Tamyca Turo Ubeeqo YourDrive
