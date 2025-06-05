Collective 54 Surpasses 2,000 One-On-One Coaching Sessions.

Collective 54 Logo

- Luke Johnson, Founder at KatalystDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Collective 54, the membership community for founders of boutique professional services firms, today announced the completion of its 2,000th coaching session. This milestone underscores the organization's commitment to offering members personalized, high-impact guidance from leaders with deep, firsthand experience scaling and exiting firms in NAICS 54.Unlike traditional coaching programs that rely on a rotating bench of semi-retired generalists, Collective 54 delivers 1:1 coaching directly from its Founder, Greg Alexander, and President, Jeff Klaumann, two practitioners recognized for building and exiting industry-defining firms. The coaching sessions are intentionally short (30 minutes), deliberately focused, and structured for action. Members complete a pre-session briefing form, receive specific guidance during their session, and walk away with a video recording, transcript, and AI-powered summary of action items.“Our members aren't hobbyists, they're serious founders who are scaling real firms,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54.“That's why we built a coaching program that respects their time and delivers measurable outcomes. We're proud that we've now helped over 2,000 times without sacrificing quality.”Originally launched in January 2020, coaching was the very first feature Collective 54 offered. It emerged from overwhelming demand: members wanted access to Alexander's insights after his historic exit from Sales Benchmark Index, one of the most successful boutique consulting exits on record. Since then, coaching has remained a pillar of the membership, and its quality is reflected in consistently high member ratings, averaging 2.9 out of 3.The coaching sessions help founders avoid the common (and costly) mistakes that derail firms on the path to growth and exit. Frequent topics include business development, margin improvement, partner compensation, and how to remove the founder bottleneck.“The Collective 54 coaching sessions have been transformational for me. Greg is a living, breathing encyclopedia. If you own or lead a boutique services firm, his depth of knowledge on growth and scaling and his ability to recall it instantly are remarkable.” Luke Johnson, Founder at KatalystThis milestone reflects Collective 54's design principle: quality over quantity. With a capped membership size and curated support model, Collective 54 is proving that“small is beautiful,” especially when founders are navigating the complexity of scaling a firm and preparing for a high-value exit.To learn more or apply for membership, visitAbout Collective 54Collective 54 is the first and only community built exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms. With a focus on helping members grow, scale, and exit, Collective 54 delivers peer learning, expert guidance, and actionable tools purpose-built for the unique challenges of NAICS 54 businesses.

