Maxxum Expands Client Services Team With Strategic Hires

Maxxum USA, LLC logo

Gus Thompson

Miranda Rank

Company expands its reach in the growing IT Asset Lifecycle Management market

- Mike Siegler, CEOMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maxxum USA, LLC, a trusted name in technology asset management and data destruction services, today announced that it has expanded its Client Services team with the addition of Gus Thompson and Miranda Rank.Gus Thompson joins the team as Executive Vice President of Client Strategy, leveraging his 35 years of professional services experience in the financial, health care, legal information, and investment banking sectors. Thompson will work with Maxxum IT Services and Enterprise accounts to ensure client satisfaction and retain and expand these critical relationships. He will also lead the acquisition of new enterprise accounts through his local and national network, promoting Maxxum's position as an innovative leader in comprehensive IT asset lifecycle management (ITALM) services.Miranda Rank joins Maxxum as Strategic Partnerships and Engagement Executive, bringing a decade of experience leading cross-functional initiatives in the healthcare, government, and nonprofit sectors. She has managed high-impact programs, built collaborative partnerships, and driven operational improvements in a variety of dynamic, fast-paced environments. At Maxxum, Rank focuses on strengthening client engagement, streamlining collaboration, and leading efforts to improve quality and efficiency across service delivery and business operations.“These two strategic hires lead Maxxum's expansion in the growing IT Asset Lifecycle Management market,” said Mike Siegler, CEO of Maxxum. "As our organization continues to mature, building out our client services team is more than just growth-it's a commitment to excellence. As we welcome new talent, we strengthen our ability to provide unparalleled support, create lasting relationships, and drive success for our clients and our company."About MaxxumMaxxum is a nationwide full-lifecycle technology asset services firm offering a potent blend of strategic partnerships, compliance expertise, and in-depth knowledge of the technology asset market. Maxxum provides comprehensive services for technology planning, asset procurement, implementation, support, and end-of-life management. As a risk management company, Maxxum provides a compliant process and proprietary tools to ensure a full chain of custody for the disposal and recycling of computers, servers, medical device equipment, and office assets. With an AAA National Association for Information Destruction (NAID ) certification for over 25 years, Maxxum is a leader in the IT asset management space.For more information, visit or contact ...

Valentina Plant

VAPCO

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.