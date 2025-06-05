Oliva Gibbs Earns First-Time Chambers USA Ranking For Ohio Energy Law Practice

OG Recognized in Chambers USA 2025 Guide

Oliva Gibbs earns first Chambers USA ranking in Energy & Natural Resources: Ohio, signaling major growth in its national energy law presence.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oliva Gibbs has been recognized in the 2025 edition of Chambers USA Guide , earning a Band 2 ranking in Energy & Natural Resources: Ohio. This marks the firm's first year being ranked in this category and represents a significant milestone as it expands its Midwest energy market presence. Josh Abrams, Director of Title, Equity Partner, was also individually recognized, earning placement on the Up and Coming list for Energy & Natural Resources: Ohio.Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, ranks the top law firms and attorneys nationwide based on thousands of in-depth interviews with clients and peers. Firms, practice areas, and individuals are ranked by placement in“Bands,” with Band 1 being the highest. Attorneys may also receive individual honors such as Senior Statesperson, Eminent Practitioner, or Up and Coming.“Being recognized by Chambers speaks to the caliber of work our Ohio team delivers daily,” co-owner Brad Gibbs said.“We've built this practice with intention, hiring attorneys who understand the technical side of oil and gas and who care deeply about our clients' success.”Co-owner Zack Oliva added that the firm's growth has been client-driven:“We started with title work because that's where we saw the gap, but our clients kept asking us to handle more,” Oliva said.“Turns out when you do the work right, people notice - Chambers included.”Abrams in the Columbus office noted:“This ranking highlights the incredible work our team is doing across the state and I am very proud we collectively received this honor.”Oliva Gibbs' inclusion reflects its track record of success in complex energy matters and its commitment to serving clients across the energy value chain. This recognition follows the firm's recent inclusion in the 2025 Chambers USA: Spotlight Guide for Texas, further demonstrating Oliva Gibbs' expanding national footprint in the energy sector.For more information about the 2025 Chambers USA Guide rankings, visit chambers .Media contact:Megan DeanMarketing and Communications ManagerOliva Gibbs...

