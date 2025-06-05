Lytx Launches New Trust Center To Protect Commercial Fleets With Data Security, Privacy, And Transparency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Lytx Trust Center provides transparency, security, and compliance assurance, enabling customers to navigate today's complex and evolving privacy and regulatory standards with confidence in how their data is protected and managed. This new Trust Center reflects Lytx's continued investment in providing its customers with highly configurable, industry-leading solutions that protect their most valuable assets in motion: their people, equipment, and reputation.

"As regulations change and our customers' needs evolve, we're continuing to invest in ways that demonstrate and ensure that data security is not optional-it's fundamental," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Chief Technology Officer at Lytx. "As a trusted leader in the industry with more than 27 years of industry expertise and innovation, we're designing our products and services to meet and exceed industry standards, providing our customers with unparalleled protection and peace of mind."

Key features of the Lytx Trust Center include:



Data Security, Privacy, and Governance - Including descriptions of advanced encryption methods, data protection policies, governance standards, multi-layered network, security and incident response frameworks used by Lytx.

Compliance Certifications - Including ISO 27001 certification, a recognition of a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS), and SOC2 certification for Surfsight® and DriveCam® products.

Immediate Access to security assessments and useful information to help our customers streamline their security review process of Lytx solutions.

Tiered User Permissions -Flexible, role-based access controls to better secure sensitive data. Responsible AI -Lytx's AI principles and commitment to the ethical and responsible development, deployment, and governance of its AI systems.

