Freepoint Commodities Announces Renewal Of Its Revolving Credit Facility At USD 2.3 Billion Allows Growth To USD 3.2 Billion.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Commodities LLC ("Freepoint") today announced that it closed a USD 2.3 billion revolving bank facility (the "Facility"). The Facility consists of a USD 1.38 million three-year committed tranche and a USD 920 million one-year uncommitted tranche. Additionally, the Facility has a USD 900 million accordion feature.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ("MUFG") and Natixis, New York Branch are Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the Facility. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch; Société Générale; and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. are Joint Lead Arrangers. MUFG is the Administrative Agent. The Co-Syndication and Co-Documentation Agents are Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch; Société Générale; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; ING Bank N.V.; and UBS Switzerland AG. The Senior Managing Agents are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. The other continuing participating banks are Bank of China, New York Branch; Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch; Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, New York Agency; Commonwealth Bank of Australia; HSBC Bank USA, N.A.; HSBC UK Bank plc; Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; Citibank, N.A.; and GarantiBank International N.V.

Simultaneously, Freepoint extended the maturity of its USD 125 million subordinated secured credit facility. The participating banks in this facility are MUFG Bank, Ltd.; Natixis, New York Branch; Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch; Société Générale; and UBS Switzerland AG. In addition, Freepoint is pleased to announce that ING Corporate Investments has joined the subordinated secured credit facility as a new lender.

"Our lender group has expressed a clear vote of confidence in Freepoint's disciplined approach to growing our business by once again over-subscribing for the refinancing of our facility," said David Messer, Freepoint's CEO. "We greatly value our long-standing relationships with our lenders and appreciate their commitment to supporting Freepoint."

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 625 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global merchant of physical commodities, providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions.

