Troutman Pepper Locke Announces Top National Rankings In Chambers USA 2025

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper Locke, a national law firm with more than 1,600 attorneys across 32 U.S. offices, achieved 97 national and statewide practice area rankings in the latest edition of Chambers USA released today. View all firm rankings .

This year's guide also recognized the firm's attorneys with 243 individual rankings. The firm has numerous top-tier Band 1 rankings, including 19 practice areas and 46 attorney rankings.

Troutman Pepper Locke achieved nationwide recognition in 21 practice areas:



Construction

E-Discovery & Information Governance

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Energy Transition

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

Environment

Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Compliance)

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance)

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Enforcement & Investigations)

Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Litigation)

Financial Services Regulation: Financial Institutions M&A

Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer

Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded

Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Public Finance

REITs

Startups & Emerging Companies State Attorneys General

Chambers & Partners has been ranking lawyers across all industries since 1990. Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and lawyers are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, and commitment.

Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Learn more at troutman .

