Troutman Pepper Locke Announces Top National Rankings In Chambers USA 2025
Firm Earns 97 Practice Area and 243 Attorney Recognitions in Latest Guide
NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper Locke, a national law firm with more than 1,600 attorneys across 32 U.S. offices, achieved 97 national and statewide practice area rankings in the latest edition of Chambers USA released today. View all firm rankings .
This year's guide also recognized the firm's attorneys with 243 individual rankings. The firm has numerous top-tier Band 1 rankings, including 19 practice areas and 46 attorney rankings.
Troutman Pepper Locke achieved nationwide recognition in 21 practice areas:
-
Construction
E-Discovery & Information Governance
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Energy Transition
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)
Environment
Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Compliance)
Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance)
Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Enforcement & Investigations)
Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Litigation)
Financial Services Regulation: Financial Institutions M&A
Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer
Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded
Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
Public Finance
REITs
Startups & Emerging Companies
State Attorneys General
Chambers & Partners has been ranking lawyers across all industries since 1990. Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and lawyers are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, and commitment.
Troutman Pepper Locke
Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Learn more at troutman .
