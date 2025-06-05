New Nursing Nonfiction Demonstrates How Bedside Care Impacts Lives With The Balance Of Clinical Care And Compassion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release Of MY JOURNEY INTO BEDSIDE NURSING

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like many specialized professions, bedside nursing involves much more than laypeople may think. In her new release, My Journey Into Bedside Nursing, author Cynthia Fannin narrates a real-life account of compassion, mortality, and human spirituality.

“I think anyone could identify with the heart and humanity of the stories. These are true stories,” said the author.“I think I see things differently than a lot of people. It shows the heart and caring side [of nursing].”

Within the pages of My Journey into Bedside Nursing, Cynthia Fannin takes readers on a touching journey within her collection of bedside care experiences. From hard truths to hilarious moments, the stories are uniquely human and illustrate how much effect a small act or kind gesture can have on another's life.

Other nurses, either near retirement or just starting out, will resonate with not only the care and compassion Cynthia demonstrates through her stories but also the relatable challenges of the job. Truly, anyone who has cared in some capacity for others or had experience on hospital floors can find meaning and comfort in Cynthia's words.

About the Author:

Cynthia L. Fannin MSN,RN is a dedicated nurse and educator from Southeastern Ohio. With over 18 years of experience in the medical field, Cynthia has honed a strong sense of advocacy for her patients, a trait she passionately imparts to her nursing students. Her book, My Journey into Bedside Nursing, encapsulates over 30 heartfelt anecdotes of her interactions with patients, reminding caregivers to perceive them as unique human beings. Alongside her husband and grown children, Cynthia continues to inspire others with her dedication to patient care and education. Her work resonates not only with medical professionals, but anyone involved in caregiving.

