Director/PDMR Shareholding
| Shares
Price(s)
| Shares
Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 2022: 95,635
2023: 99,937
2024: 43,448
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 239,020
- Price: £ NIL
e) Date of the transaction
4 June 2025
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Vesting of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)
2022, 2023 and 2024 LTIP
On 4 June 2025, shares under the LTIP vested to Annemieke den Otter, Chief Financial Officer of Renewi plc, due to a change of control in line with the scheme rules as follows:
2022 LTIP – 20,583 shares
2023 LTIP – 67,908 shares
2024 LTIP – 29,523 shares
1 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name: Annemieke den Otter
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: CFO
b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Renewi plc
b) LEI: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of £1 each
Identification code: GB00BNR4T868
b) Nature of the transaction
Vesting of the following shares under the 2022, 2023 and 2024 LTIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
| Shares
Price(s)
| Shares
Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 2022: 20,583
2023: 67,908
2024: 29,523
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 118,014
- Price: £ NIL
e) Date of the transaction
4 June 2025
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies, reflected in a recycling rate of continuing operations of 66.2%, one of the highest in Europe. In FY24, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 150 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: .
