Steelcase To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Conference Call

Steelcase Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, via live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible at . A Replay will be available after the webcast concludes.
About Steelcase Inc.
Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens - including offices, homes, and learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we're working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners. For more information, visit .
