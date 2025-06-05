RII Sports Technology Announces The Release Of New AI Products To Keep Football Coaches Ahead Of The Curve

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RII Sports Technology announced the release of two new AI products for football coaches. Scout AI and Graphite AI are the first of their kind in football.

- Tom Woods

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RII Sports Technology announced the release of two new AI products for football coaches. Scout AI and Graphite AI are the first of their kind to hit the football market. Uniquely designed to address the needs of football programs at all levels of competition, these AI engines absorb the burden of time-consuming film analysis, delivering game-changing analysis and insights to coaches in just minutes.

“It's like ChatGPT for football coaches,” says RII Sports Technology's founder Tom Woods.“Coaches spend hours of time each week breaking down film but rarely are able to tap into the full potential of their film data - and very few football programs can afford to pay for an analytics department. These AI tools are able to take on the analytical burden for coaches - whether you are a small high school team or a major college program - now any team can have NFL quality analytics at a price they can afford.”

Scout AI and Graphite AI are like having an automated analytics department that not only makes the analysis of film data much more efficient but also is able to communicate game changing insights in simple and easy to understand language. With these products, coaches are able to have high quality, impactful data analysis in real time without putting a strain on their resources, time, or technological limitations.

Scout AI is a free form AI engine that allows a coach to load their own film breakdown data into the platform and have a full scouting report generated in minutes that is easy to read and then implement into a coaching plan. Scout AI's user friendly and simple interface lets coaches tap into its power in just seconds.

Graphite AI is geared towards FCS, FBS and NFL programs with access to more detailed, commercially available data sources. Graphite AI uses this information to analyze different game situations to identify concepts that were successful and those that often resulted in failure. The AI engine is able to quickly and accurately identify Strength-on-Weakness, Strength-on-Strength, Weakness-on-Weakness, and Weakness-on-Strength play calling concepts - help play callers create more optimized game plans. While the work of coaches and analysts remain vitally important, Graphite AI increases the efficiency and effectiveness of their work.

Interested coaches are encouraged to visit RII Sports Technology's website where they can learn more, interact with a live demonstration and even try the platform using their own film data.

Tommy Bittner

RII Sports Technology

+1 303-641-1534

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Scout AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.