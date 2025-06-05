Lingerie Fighting Championships Announces Bitcoin Strategy In Advance Of First UK Shows

Team USA vs Team UK

- Shaun DonnellyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lingerie Fighting Championships , Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today that they will be adding $230,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to their treasury in the next 30 days and up to $2,000,000 in the next six months. The news comes just 30 days before the league's first UK events in London, England on July 4 and Cardiff, Wales on July 6.News of the UK events has already resulted in significant increases in the league's social media with their FaceBook page soaring past half a million followers since it was launched six months ago and their YouTube channel past 800,000 subscribers and more than a quarter billion views.LFC43: Sindependence Day 2 will take place in London, England on Friday July 4 and will be available worldwide on pay-per-view via Mayback Global's iDreamCTV app (available on most smart TV's) and on LFC's own website for members at .The event will feature some of the LFC's most popular US fighters including current champion Bella Ink, European champ Jolene Hexx and Booty Camp champ Bella Madisyn. Also representing Team USA will be top contenders Gypsy Mac, Dani Mo and Sarah Wolfe.The sweat will have barely dried on the canvas when the league travels to Cardiff, Wales for LFC44: Underground Knockouts on Sunday July 6. Tickets are available atThe Las Vegas based promotion's only previous European event was LFC24: Eurobash in Bratislava, Slovakia which saw nearly 5000 fans get their first look at LFC's unique blend of MMA and wrestling.About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring female fighters.For more information please visitAbout Maybacks Global, Toro TV & Authentic Holdings Inc.Maybacks Global Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:AHRO) operating the iDreamCTV family of channels.For more information please visitForward Looking StatementsThis release contains certain“forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at . Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

