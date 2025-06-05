European Union And Culture Fund Continue To Strengthen Zimbabwe's Creative Sector With Four Newly Awarded Grants

MENAFN - African Press Organization) HARARE, Zimbabwe, June 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, in partnership with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce the awarding of grants for a total amount of USD $27,929.00 to four outstanding Zimbabwean cultural and creative operators under the CreativeACTIONs 2 program - the EU Delegation's flagship cultural initiative in Zimbabwe.

The newly awarded grants, ranging from USD $1,598.00 and USD $10,000.00, support a dynamic mix of local and international-facing initiatives that use arts and culture as tools for promoting inclusion, innovation, skills transfer, economic empowerment and global engagement.

The four funded projects include:



A disability-inclusive visual arts exhibition amplifying the voices and creativity of persons with Albinism through workshops, public showcases and advocacy around accessibility in the arts.

A heritage-inspired empowerment project helping 100 women generate income by transforming gemstones into high-value jewellery, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe School of Mines and MMCZ.

A mobility grant enabling a young Zimbabwean theatre educator to participate in a knowledge exchange and international capacity-building in Germany. Funding for an international theatre festival and arts platform showcasing Zimbabwean and international talent, further expanding Zimbabwe's cultural footprint and promoting cross-cultural dialogue and sector growth.

This latest round of grants builds on the EU and Culture Fund's shared commitment to bolstering Zimbabwe's creative economy by supporting youth, women, and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs),at all career stages from emerging to established through strategic funding of organizations, institutions, events and festivals that expand opportunities within the arts and culture sector. This support also facilitates international cultural exchanges between Zimbabwean creatives and artists in other African countries and EU member states.

Since its launch in 2023, CreativeACTIONs 2 has supported 86 projects nationwide with a total investment of USD $1,232,050.00. The initiative has had a meaningful impact on Zimbabwe's creative ecosystem by:



Strengthening institutional and individual capacity;

Advancing inclusion and representation in the arts;

Creating platforms for creative expression, innovation and economic opportunities;

Supporting national cultural policies; Facilitating mobility market access for Zimbabwean arts and cultural products.

All ten provinces of Zimbabwe have benefited from CreativeACTIONs 2, with projects ranging from community-level empowerment to international collaborations. These initiatives have provided Zimbabwean artists with enhanced opportunities for cross-border exchange, market expansion, and increased international visibility.

The final Call for Proposals under the programme closed on 31 May 2025, with successful applicants expected to be announced in July 2025.

