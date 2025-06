Chicken Salad Chick Announces Major Expansion In Minneapolis With Prominent Basketball Family

The Nation's Only Fast-Casual Chicken Salad Restaurant Concept is Increasing its Midwest Presence with Restaurants Backed by the Coffey Family

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its presence with the addition of ten new restaurants in Minneapolis area. This growth marks a major milestone for the brand as it brings the unique dining experience and loyal fanbase to the Upper Midwest.

Behind the signed agreement is a family with a name that is widely-recognized in the state, thanks to their basketball legacy. The Coffey family – Richard and Sheba, and their children Sydney, Nia, and Amir – have each contributed to state championship teams and received national accolades, in addition to their recognized philanthropic efforts.

Richard and Amir both played at the University of Minnesota, with Richard suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Amir currently competing at the professional level. Sydney and Nia also have impressive basketball résumés, having played collegiately and professionally. Nia is entering her ninth season in the WNBA.

Each member of the family also brings their entrepreneurial spirit and deep community ties to the Chicken Salad Chick brand. Drawn to the support for franchisees and aligning values, the Coffeys saw an opportunity to go into this venture with a company that shares their family's passion for service and connection.

"We knew we wanted to go into business with a brand that we could all get behind," said Richard Coffey . "Chicken Salad Chick stood out because of the support and communication we've received from the team. This is more than a business venture, it's a family journey, and we're excited to do it with a brand that feels the same way."

Following a career in professional basketball, Richard transitioned into sales and non-profit leadership. His wife Sheba brings a diverse background in sales, education, and real estate, making her a strong strategic partner. Their daughters, Sydney and Nia, are preparing to move back to Minneapolis to help lead the family venture. Sydney also works in sales and, along with Nia, brings leadership from their own professional basketball careers. Currently playing professional basketball, Amir rounds out the team with his strong community ties and shared commitment to giving back.

The hometown pride and connections to the Minnesota community play a large role in the Coffey family's mission. As they begin this venture with Chicken Salad Chick, they are already making plans to give back through charitable partnerships and initiatives that support the community that they know and love.

With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to further expand across the Midwest by adding 10 locations over the next five years. Target development markets include Hennepin and Ramsey County in Minnesota.

"We're thrilled to have a passionate and community-driven family join Chicken Salad Chick," said Mark Verges, VP of Franchise Development for Chicken Salad Chick . "Their deep roots in Minnesota and commitment to giving back make them great partners as we grow our presence in the Midwest."

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for the fourth consecutive year, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers . The brand was also highlighted in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at 177 for 2024.

In 2025 the team is capitalizing on momentum from 2024, aiming to break records with new deals across the United States. Franchise development has identified Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and West Virginia as target growth states with high economic potential. The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 13% increase in unit count year-over-year. According to the 2024 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $400 million in system wide sales, a 56% increase over 2021 and grew to an AUV of $1.48 million.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 255 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual 's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See for additional information.

