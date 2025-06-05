Listrak Launches Experience Builder

Breakthrough no-code e-commerce marketing tool empowers retailers to curate dynamic, personalized on-site experiences, supercharging new customer acquisition

LITITZ, Pa., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak , the retail industry's person-first marketing platform, today announced the launch of Experience Builder , its new no-code tool designed to supercharge list growth by empowering marketers to design and deploy personalized, on-brand pop-up experiences. Created to help teams grow their owned audiences, collect more first-party data, and drive stronger revenue outcomes, Experience Builder provides dynamic on-site content experiences unique to each visitor that marketers can build and manage at scale.

With Experience Builder, marketers can seamlessly curate tailored onsite customer experiences based on unified identity and behavior across email, SMS, and web, fueling acquisition and revenue growth.

Experience Builder provides marketers with:



Intuitive drop-and-drag editor: Create, test, and deploy high-converting on-site experiences such as entrance pop-ups, sticky buttons and exit pop-ups in minutes, without any HTML or CSS, using a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface.

Library of Pre-Built Templates: Choose from a library of high-impact designed, ready-to-use templates that align with marketing goals and can be customized in seconds with real-time content updates and design changes.

Supercharged First-Party Data Acquisition: In a post-cookie world, the ability to collect and activate first-party data isn't just a competitive advantage - it's a requirement. Experience Builder makes it easy to capture valuable, zero- and first-party data directly from site visitors. That data flows into the Listrak platform, powering smarter segmentation and more relevant messaging that resonates, leading to stronger conversion. Advanced Targeting Capabilities: AI-powered targeting technology leverages first-party data and real-time activity to deploy dynamic experiences at scale.

"In nearly every conversation with clients, one theme consistently comes up: 'Help me grow my email and SMS list faster.' My guidance: mobile pop-ups are the single biggest thing that marketers should obsess over for new customer acquisition," said Ross Kramer, CEO, Listrak. "For retailers, every visitor who leaves their site without converting represents lost revenue - and often, lost lifetime value. With Experience Builder, marketers can deliver person-first experiences that go beyond generic pop-ups, tailoring to each visitor's behavior, context, and journey to reach the right person, with the right message, at exactly the right moment."

Listrak designed Experience Builder based on its proprietary data and insights, which found that 60 percent of a retailer's new customer revenue takes place within the first year following their first purchase.

In addition, Listrak found that if a customer has been lapsed for 12 months or more, 85 percent of those lapsed customers will never buy from that retailer again. This data underscores the importance of entry pop-ups, which are the top source for acquisition.

Listrak clients who are using Experience Builder are seeing double-digit increases in email and SMS acquisition, often within the first few weeks.

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak's email, mobile marketing, push, and web solutions drive growth, maximize efficiency, and deliver exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit listrak/ .

