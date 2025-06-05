Riunite Reinforces Category Leadership With 360-Degree Marketing Campaign For National Lambrusco Day This June

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Italy's largest wine group-and currently thein the U.S.- is once again winning over a new generation of consumers by combining nostalgic appeal with a fresh, modern twist. After nearly three decades as one of the, the brand is experiencing renewed momentum through a nationwide marketing campaign focused on the experience/occasion of pizza / pairing to introduce the brand and the larger Lambrusco category in an approachable and accessible way.

With an AI-powered pizza contest that has become a standout element of its efforts to engage a new generation of consumers, already attracting over 12,000 participants across the country, with winners set to receive a year's supply of pizza .

To reinforce its strong position in the category and celebrate National Lambrusco Day, Riunite has invested in a refreshed digital presence, including a new website, along with social media, influencer partnerships, strategic communications, and paid media initiatives. Additionally, events in partnership with Liquid Productions will be held in cities across the country, including NYC, Milwaukee, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas, and Tampa Bay.

Event Schedule:



Milwaukee - June 8, 4-6 PM at Fixture Pizza

Nashville - June 14, 2-5 PM at Coco's Italian Market

Chicago - June 19, 6-8 PM at Barraco's

Dallas - June 22, 11:30 AM-2 PM at Giro Trattoria & Pizza Tampa Bay - June 14, 12-3 PM at Lueken's Liquors

All events are open to the public and 21+. Availability may vary by location.

With a naturally low alcohol content (6–8% ABV across the portfolio), Riunite is perfectly aligned with today's consumer preferences. Building on Lambrusco's market dominance and the growing popularity of spritz cocktails-now a top 3 trending cocktail and among the top 2 most consumed in the U.S., according to the latest report by Ground Signal-Riunite recently introduced the Lambrusco Spritz: a refreshing blend of Lambrusco, sparkling wine, and a splash of lemon, served over ice and garnished with a vibrant lemon wheel. This modern twist reflects the brand's playful, easy-drinking spirit. And when paired with a slice of pizza? It's the ultimate expression of laid-back Italian indulgence.

To learn more about the contest or start your entry, visit: Post your favorite pizza and tag @Riunite for a chance to be featured on our social media and unlock special discounts-don't forget to use our campaign hashtags (#RiuniteOnIce #Riunite #RiuniteLambrusco #PizzaGiveaway #RiunitePizzaGiveaway)!

About Riunite

Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunites portfolio represents a diverse range of varieties, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunities wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship. To learn more about Riunite, visit:

Media Contacts:

Juliana Colangelo, [email protected]

Shelby Sonkin, [email protected]

SOURCE Riunite

