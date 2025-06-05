Riunite Reinforces Category Leadership With 360-Degree Marketing Campaign For National Lambrusco Day This June
With an AI-powered pizza contest that has become a standout element of its efforts to engage a new generation of consumers, already attracting over 12,000 participants across the country, with winners set to receive a year's supply of pizza .
To reinforce its strong position in the category and celebrate National Lambrusco Day, Riunite has invested in a refreshed digital presence, including a new website, along with social media, influencer partnerships, strategic communications, and paid media initiatives. Additionally, events in partnership with Liquid Productions will be held in cities across the country, including NYC, Milwaukee, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas, and Tampa Bay.
Event Schedule:
-
Milwaukee - June 8, 4-6 PM at Fixture Pizza
Nashville - June 14, 2-5 PM at Coco's Italian Market
Chicago - June 19, 6-8 PM at Barraco's
Dallas - June 22, 11:30 AM-2 PM at Giro Trattoria & Pizza
Tampa Bay - June 14, 12-3 PM at Lueken's Liquors
All events are open to the public and 21+. Availability may vary by location.
With a naturally low alcohol content (6–8% ABV across the portfolio), Riunite is perfectly aligned with today's consumer preferences. Building on Lambrusco's market dominance and the growing popularity of spritz cocktails-now a top 3 trending cocktail and among the top 2 most consumed in the U.S., according to the latest report by Ground Signal-Riunite recently introduced the Lambrusco Spritz: a refreshing blend of Lambrusco, sparkling wine, and a splash of lemon, served over ice and garnished with a vibrant lemon wheel. This modern twist reflects the brand's playful, easy-drinking spirit. And when paired with a slice of pizza? It's the ultimate expression of laid-back Italian indulgence.
To learn more about the contest or start your entry, visit: Post your favorite pizza and tag @Riunite for a chance to be featured on our social media and unlock special discounts-don't forget to use our campaign hashtags (#RiuniteOnIce #Riunite #RiuniteLambrusco #PizzaGiveaway #RiunitePizzaGiveaway)!
About Riunite
Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunites portfolio represents a diverse range of varieties, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunities wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship. To learn more about Riunite, visit:
Media Contacts:
Juliana Colangelo, [email protected]
Shelby Sonkin, [email protected]
SOURCE RiuniteWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment