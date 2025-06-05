Yzi Labs And Apollo-Backed Plume Unveils $150M Genesis Mainnet To Pioneer Rwafi Ecosystem

Public launch ushers in next generation of RWAfi after successful Alpha phase saw $150M in capital put to use onchain

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack chain and ecosystem purpose-built for real world asset finance (RWAfi), today announced the launch of Plume Genesis, its public mainnet. While previous industry efforts have focused primarily on asset tokenization, Plume Genesis represents the first complete infrastructure to enable true DeFi composability with real world assets.

Plume Genesis debuts with onchain institutional-grade real world assets (RWAs) like Superstate, Blackstone, Invesco; over $150 million in utilized RWA capital across various use cases; deep liquidity across multiple asset classes; and over 200 announced projects in its ecosystem. The ecosystem includes a large constellation of RWAfi-native and blue-chip DeFi applications including Morpho, Curve, Orderly, Matrixdock, Lorenzo, Rooster, Solera, and Mystic, among others.

Plume is establishing a new paradigm for bringing real world assets onchain as the network works to onboard over $4 billion in assets. Through Plume, RWA tokens behave just like crypto-native tokens, enabling users to seamlessly integrate high-yielding real-world assets across familiar DeFi primitives like lending, liquidity provision, yield farming, and leveraged positions.

"RWAfi reimagines real world assets as composable, yield-bearing primitives that behave like crypto," commented Chris Yin, co-founder and CEO of Plume. "By introducing new DeFi use cases to institutional-grade assets, we're making RWAs as easy to use as any other crypto asset."

One example is Nest, Plume's flagship RWAfi protocol, which launches with a series of institutional-backed vaults where users can permissionlessly stake stablecoins to establish positions in fully liquid and rigorously audited global assets. Staked positions in Nest vaults give users yield-bearing, composable RWA tokens in return, which can be collateralized on lending protocols to borrow additional stables for DeFi native strategies such as looping.

Additionally, with mainnet live, all users can now access:



Plume Portal: The central hub for discovering dApps, tracking rewards, managing positions, and optimizing yield.

Yield-Bearing RWAfi Assets: Institutional-grade assets including treasuries, money market funds, yield-bearing stablecoins, and private credit funds, alongside alternative investments like durian farms, cultural IP, GPUs, and mineral interests.

Royco: The incentivized action protocol will power productive liquidity for Plume dApps through incentive distribution. By depositing assets into various Royco vaults, users will earn boosted yields and dApp rewards.

$PLUME Token Utility: Now live on mainnet, $PLUME can be used for gas, staking, governance, collateral, and ecosystem access. Cross-Chain RWA Yields: Powered by Plume's Skylink infrastructure, interoperable RWA yields can stream across 20+ networks.

"Plume Genesis represents a critical inflection point for RWA distribution and institutional access," Teddy Pornprinya, co-founder and CBO, shared. "With global regulatory headwinds for crypto ceasing, for the first time, institutions can safely access tangible yield-bearing assets at scale. As these assets become a key focal point for regulators, we're building the infrastructure to make them a bridge to mainstream adoption."

The company continues engaging with policymakers domestically and internationally to shape the future of crypto and capital markets innovation, including recent meetings with US lawmakers, the US Department of Treasury, and SEC, as well Hong Kong Legislative Council Members and policymakers across Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

In the coming months, Plume will introduce a wide variety of esoteric asset classes and RWAfi use cases to its ecosystem, including tokenized fine art, precious metals, tuk tuks, uranium, and trading cards, broadening the horizon for RWA utility onchain.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 200+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at plume or contact [email protected] .

