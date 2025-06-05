Construction Efforts Underway In Parsippany As Topgolf Breaks Ground



If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing, can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Parsippany will be located at 1269 Route 46. Once open, Topgolf Parsippany will employ roughly 350-400 Playmakers.

It's Golf



Topgolf Parsippany will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players. The venue will be equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

It's Not Golf



Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant and bar manned by executive chefs, more than 140 HDTVs, fire pits, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience. A private event space and rooftop terrace are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said



Chris Callaway, Topgolf Chief Development Officer : "We're thrilled to break ground in Parsippany and expand Topgolf's presence in New Jersey. The venue will offer a new way for locals and visitors to connect, compete, and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf's unique style of modern golf."

Mayor James R. Barberio, Parsippany-Troy Hills : "We are thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Parsippany – a vibrant new destination that brings together friends, families and visitors for fun, food and unforgettable experiences. This premier venue not only enhances our local entertainment offerings but also contributes to the continued growth and energy of our community. The jobs created will have a significant and lasting impact here in Parsippany. We're proud to have Topgolf call Parsippany home." Dr. Bhagirath P. Maheta, M.D., M.H.A. : "Having Topgolf in Parsippany, New Jersey, will make Parsippany a destination place while creating many jobs and ratables, bringing an economic boost to Parsippany Township. I am happy to bring this vision to my Township as a landlord, and I wish Topgolf the best of luck."

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event, or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey and OGIO. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit .

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf