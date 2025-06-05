Hyundai And Hyundai Hope On Wheels Present $200,000 To Children's Hospital Of Orange County (CHOC)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Hyundai, we are proud to support impactful institutions that are working towards the betterment of children's health," said Claudia Márquez, COO, Hyundai Motor America. "CHOC continues to be an instrumental force in the community, serving families and delivering the highest quality of health care. With the donation from Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels, we seek to continue supporting its work helping more children to live healthy, happy lives."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented a $100,000 Impact Grant to CHOC that will be used for pediatric cancer research and programmatic support for the Hyundai Cancer Institute.

"Our partnership with Hyundai is instrumental in helping us become the premier destination for pediatric oncology by enabling groundbreaking research and clinical excellence," said Dr. Lilibeth Torno, M.D. Ph.D., medical director, Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC. "Their commitment has fostered an environment where collaboration and discovery thrive, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation. Together, we are transforming the landscape of cancer care for children and their families."

Over the last 27 years, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has grown to be a leading funder of pediatric cancer research in the country. The grant is part of the foundation's commitment of $27 million this year, which brings the lifetime donation total to $277 million dollars to advance research, support families, and stand alongside doctors and children in the fight against childhood cancer. Throughout the rest of this year, the organization will present similar grants that fund lifesaving research and bring hope to communities.

The event concluded with a Handprint Ceremony, the signature event of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. During the ceremony, children affected by cancer, doctors, researchers, partners, and Hyundai representatives placed their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

Hyundai also provided a 2025 Hyundai Palisade to CHOC that will help transport families around CHOC's Orange campus as well as deliver medications to immune-compromised patients. The vehicle will provide overall support to a vulnerable patient community reliant on access to life-saving medications.

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), part of Rady Children's Health, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. The nationally recognized pediatric healthcare system includes two hospitals and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics. CHOC offers several programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, physical and mental. CHOC's research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible. Learn more at choc

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit .

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $277 million in support of more than 1,400 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

