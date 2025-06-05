IR Announces Enhanced Cisco Cloud Migration Support



IR previews enhanced Cisco cloud migration capabilities at Cisco Live San Diego. New features improve visibility, reduce risk, and streamline migrations to Cisco Cloud

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (IR) (ASX: IRI), the world's most trusted independent provider of observability for business-critical IT ecosystems, today announced a preview of its enhanced Cisco cloud migration solution at Cisco Live - San Diego.

As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud, IR is bringing innovations that streamline complex migration journeys.

The latest enhancements provide deeper visibility, real-time insights, and intelligent insights, enabling customers to reduce risk, lower their total cost of ownership, and ensure a seamless transition without disrupting the user experience.

"Clients trust IR to make their Cisco cloud migration faster, safer, smarter, and more cost-effective," said Ian Lowe, CEO at IR. "These enhancements reflect our strategic alignment with Cisco and our joint mission to deliver exceptional digital experiences at scale."

Exclusive Preview – Only at Cisco Live (June 8–12)

Cisco Live attendees will receive an exclusive first look at IR's enhanced cloud migration capabilities. IR experts will provide live demos showcasing how Prognosis helps clients:



Navigate even the most complex cloud migrations

Ensure user adoption and seamless experience Maintain service quality and mitigate risk every step of the way

To schedule a meeting with IR at Cisco Live San Diego or learn more about the enhanced Cisco migration dashboards, visit .

About Integrated Research (IR)

Integrated Research (IR) is the world's most trusted independent provider of observability solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems.

IR's Prognosis platform provides the visibility and insight organizations need to optimize performance of their business-critical technology, deliver exceptional user experiences and drive growth through innovation.

Discover better with IR.

SOURCE IR

