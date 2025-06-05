OCUFA Concerned About Interference In University Governance And Distraction From Funding Crisis
"We support inclusive policy updates," stated OCUFA President Nigmendra Narain. "However, government interference runs counter to university autonomy. Our faculty and academic librarians are the academic experts best suited to guide their institutions' priorities, not external political directives."
OCUFA emphasizes the crucial distinctions between colleges and universities, particularly in governance.
"Minister Quinn's call for 'consistent and transparent' governance across the system suggests a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores fundamental differences," said OCUFA Executive Director Jenny Ahn. "Universities operate on the principle of shared academic leadership between Senates (composed of faculty, academic librarians, staff, and administrators) and Boards, and the vital principle of academic freedom."
OCUFA stresses that faculty input is critical in any governance review. The primary governance issue in Ontario's universities is not a lack of external oversight, but rather instances of universities' boards overreach.
Ontario universities are jointly governed by Boards of Governors and Senates, with Senates responsible for educational policy. Yet, Boards have unilaterally paused student intakes to programs - effectively cancellations -by circumventing due process as these matters are Senates' purview. This shows serious collegial governance issues, but there's no indication the government has consulted academic Senates in determining these updates and reviews.
OCUFA reiterates that most issues facing the university sector stem from a severe funding crisis.
"Ontario provides the lowest per-student funding for universities in Canada: over $6,500 less than the national average," Ahn stated. "University applications are booming, nearly matching 2003's 'double cohort' levels, but current funding means universities cannot accommodate this growth due to capped enrollments; they receive no additional government funding for more domestic students."
“The chronic underfunding crisis is the main problem resulting from a government choice not to fund our public universities”, added Narain.“Such attempts at political interference, alongside their previous similar bills, are not what Ontario needs to prioritize. Instead, Ontario's faculty, academic librarians, staff and students need this government to commit to collegial governance and investing fully in our world-class universities for Ontario's future in the face of global challenges.”
OCUFA emphasizes that strengthening Ontario's postsecondary sector requires genuine collaboration, stable funding, and a commitment to fostering inclusive excellence, not additional red tape costs, bureaucratic hurdles. or policies that undermine university autonomy.
Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents more than 18,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at
Contact:
...
CONTACT: Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment