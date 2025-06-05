Orthodontic Supplies Market Global Forecast Report To 2030 Growing Opportunities In Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Removable, Fixed (Bracket (Type, Material), Archwires, Anchorage, Ligature), Adhesive, Accessories), Patient, Distribution Channel (ePlatforms), End User (Dental Hospitals, DSOs) - Global forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers in-depth insight into the orthodontic supplies market, focusing on growth potential across various segments such as products, patients, distribution channels, end users, and regions. It also includes competitive analysis of key market players, detailing company profiles, service offerings, and strategic developments.

The orthodontic supplies market is expected to expand significantly, projected to reach USD 10.96 billion by 2030 from USD 7.17 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

This growth is driven by increasing cases of malocclusion, heightened awareness around oral health, and a growing interest in aesthetics, encouraging more individuals to seek orthodontic care.

Technological advancements are reshaping orthodontic practices, offering more aesthetic and minimally intrusive options like clear aligners, popular among adults. Rising disposable incomes and enhanced healthcare infrastructure increase access to orthodontic treatments globally.

Concurrently, the preference for cosmetic dental treatments is boosting the demand for clear and tooth-colored products. Contributing factors like dental tourism and expanded insurance coverage further propel market growth. The aging population's needs are also expected to surge the consumption of orthodontic supplies. In summary, significant market growth is anticipated due to evolving patient interests, increased accessibility, and demographic shifts.

The removable braces segment recorded the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2024. Their transparency offers aesthetic benefits for adults and teenagers. Removable braces, free from metal wires and brackets, enhance comfort and allow easier oral hygiene maintenance, reducing cavity and gum disease risks.

Adult patients dominated the orthodontic supplies market share in 2024. Adult demand rises with increased oral hygiene awareness and aesthetic considerations. Clear aligners and tooth-colored options decrease the stigma of metal braces, appealing to adults seeking aesthetic solutions and health benefits like reducing tooth attrition and jaw pain.

Wholesalers & distributors held the largest market share by distribution channel in 2024. Their in-depth knowledge and trustworthy relationships with orthodontists, along with value-added services like product consultation and training, contribute to their dominance. Reliable delivery and inventory management also support their market position.

Dental hospitals dominated the orthodontic supplies market by end user in 2024. Dental hospitals serve high patient volumes, needing varied supplies for diverse treatments. Centralized purchasing systems allow bulk procurement, bolstering supply needs. They address complex cases, enhancing the demand for advanced materials.

North America claims the largest regional share of the orthodontic supplies market. This region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and specialized clinics, combined with a focus on dental aesthetics, drive strong demand. Other factors include cutting-edge technologies, high disposable incomes, government support, and increasing insurance coverage.

Key market players include Solventum Corporation, Envista Holdings Corporation, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, and many others, with significant contributions towards innovation and technological advancements.

This report covers:



Analysis of key drivers and challenges facing the industry

Comprehensive market penetration insights

Details on product enhancements and innovation trends

Market development insights

Market diversification opportunities Competitive assessment of major market players

Key Attributes:

