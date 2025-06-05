Orthodontic Supplies Market Global Forecast Report To 2030 Growing Opportunities In Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|327
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Number of Patients with Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain Increasing Disposable Incomes and Expanding Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements in Orthodontic Products
- Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners
- Growth Opportunities Offered by Emerging Markets Integration with Digital Technologies Such as CAD/CAM and Software Increasing Use of Social Media by Patients and Dental Professionals Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics Impact of DSOS on Dental Industry
Company Profiles
- Align Technology, Inc. Envista Holdings Corporation Solventum Corporation Dentsply Sirona Institut Straumann AG American Orthodontics Henry Schein Rocky Mountain Orthodontics G&H Orthodontics Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG TP Orthodontics, Inc. Great Lakes Dental Technologies Db Orthodontics Limited Morelli Ortodontia Ultradent Products Inc. Aditek Orthodontics Matt Orthodontics Jjortho Sino Ortho Limited Jiscop Modern Orthodontics Forestadent Bernhard Forster Astar Orthodontics Inc. Ortho Caps Tomy Inc.
