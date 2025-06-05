Documentary Film Reconstruction Destructed To Premiere At The Capri Theater June 25Th

Reconstruction Destructed Documentary

- Monique Linder, Film DirectorSAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This FREE community event is part of Minnesota Humanities Center's 2025 Juneteenth Commemoration Series and features a screening of the Reconstruction Destructed documentary, post screening discussion, and live musical performances.The film, sixth in the“Juneteenth Reckoning with Slavery” film series, aims to shine a light on the most misunderstood period in American History and why it remains critically important to understand today.“It challenges our understanding of the impact of slavery and its ongoing impact throughout the United States,” said Monique Linder, Film Director and CEO, OMG Studios.“As our nation struggles to come to grips with our history of racial caste, the legal luminaries, civil rights leaders, and educational scholars are excellent guides not only to illuminate the past but more importantly to provide a path forward,” added Kevin Lindsey, CEO, Minnesota Humanities Center.WHAT: Reconstruction Destructed Community Film PremiereWHEN: June 25th, 6:00 – 9:00 PM CDTWHERE: Capri Theater, 2027 W Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411LINKS: Registration : bit/4dzgQA8Film Webpage : bit/3YkCjXgReconstruction Destructed features Minnesota Federal District Court Judge Jerry Blackwell, Bryan Stevenson, Esq., Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, Dr. Josie R. Johnson, University of Minnesota Regent and First Lady of Minnesota Civil Rights and Dr. Duchess Harris, Special Assistant to the Provost and American Studies Professor at Macalester College.Filming of Reconstruction Destructed occurred at The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, one of America's premiere museums examining America's history of racial injustice, at the Clayton, Jackson, the McGhie Memorial and Gravesite in Duluth, MN, and at OMG Studios in Saint Paul, MN.About OMG StudiosOMG Studios is a multidisciplinary media and production studio located in the Creative Enterprise Zone of Saint Paul, MN. Our mission is to build cultural sustainability and community, where music and art are essential to human survival and development. We are driven by love for humanity and a desire to empower, nurture, and improve the health and wellness of youth and families in under-invested communities.About Minnesota Humanities CenterMHC, an affiliate to the National Endowment for the Humanities, was founded as an independent non-profit organization in 1971. MHC strengthens our society by promoting the humanities and increasing shared understanding of our collective pasts. MHC creates a wide variety of humanities programming in collaboration with individuals, creators, scholars, and organizations to build a more curious, inclusive, and connected society. MHC has a long history as a grantmaking organization and operates a full-service event center in a historic building in St. Paul.

