AAAC Wildlife Removal Of KC Is Under New Ownership. Welcome Our Youngest Franchisee Sammy And Salome Sanabria

Sammy after humanely trapping a squirrel, getting set to relocate

Sasquatch Sancho welcomes Sammy Sanabria to the family

AAAC Wildlife Removal, welcomes youngest Franchisee to the family.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AAAC Wildlife Removal , one of the nation's largest wildlife removal company in the United States, is excited to announce that Sammy and Salome Sanabria have taken ownership of its Kansas City franchise. Both, in their early 20's, Sammy is the youngest franchisees in AAAC's network, bringing fresh energy and ambition to the thriving nuisance wildlife management industry, which addresses over $3 billion in annual damages across the U.S.After a year of working at AAAC Wildlife Removal of Kansas City , Sammy Sanabria honed his skills as a wildlife technician, mastering humane removal and property protection techniques for animals like raccoons, bats, and squirrels. Previously on a path toward a white-collar banking career, Sammy made a bold career pivot, discovering his passion for wildlife management.“I knew this was the way,” Sammy said.“Working hands-on to solve real problems for homeowners feels incredibly rewarding.”With his wife, Salome, by his side, Sammy is poised to elevate AAAC Wildlife Removal of Kansas City to new heights. Salome's business acumen and shared commitment to exceptional client service complement Sammy's technical expertise, creating a dynamic husband-and-wife team. Together, they aim to expand the franchise's reach across the Greater Kansas City Metro area, serving residential, commercial, and municipal clients with industry-leading wildlife control solutions.“Taking over this franchise is a dream come true,” said Salome Sanabria.“We're excited to build on the strong foundation and make a lasting impact in our community.”AAAC Wildlife Removal of Kansas City specializes in humane wildlife removal, property repairs, and attic restoration, addressing the costly damages caused by nuisance wildlife. The franchise's proven business model, comprehensive training, and ongoing support from AAAC's national network empower the Sanabrias to deliver top-tier services.“Sammy and Salome embody the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication we value at AAAC,” said Josie Moss, Owner of AAAC Wildlife Removal.“Their youth, passion, and teamwork make them the perfect fit to lead our Kansas City franchise into the future.”Contact AAAC Wildlife Removal of Kansas City at (913) 728-6808 (Kansas), (816) 484-3496 (Missouri), or ... to schedule a consultation.About AAAC Wildlife Removal Franchise OpportunityFounded in 1995, AAAC Wildlife Removal is a leader in humane wildlife management, operating across the nation from California to Florida, and Wisconsin to Texas. With a mission to honor God through exceptional service, AAAC provides innovative solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal clients, backed by rigorous training and a commitment to integrity. Learn more at aaacwildliferemoval.Media Contact:Salome SanabriaAAAC Wildlife Removal of Kansas CityEmail: ...Phone: (913) 728-6808

