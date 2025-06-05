Preemploymentdirectory's Employment Screening Advice Center Educates Employers About The Background Checking Process

The Advice Center offers expert insights about background checking for Employers, Job Seekers and Background Checking Firms to help them continuously improve.

- W. Barry NixonALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PreemploymentDirectory Updates their Employment Screening Advice Center to Offer Expert Advice to Educate Employers About the Background Checking ProcessThe Advice Center offers employers expert counsel to educate them about background checks to increase their knowledge and improve their screening processes.The Employment Screening Advice Center offers important content from experts in employment background checking for Employers, Job Seekers and Background Checking Firms to help them continuously improve.This announcement focuses on providing Employers with advice since they are the primary purchasers of background checks. According to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) more than 94% of employers conduct some form of background check during their hiring process.Our goal is to keep employers current on the latest developments and enhancements in background checking so they can maximize the effectiveness of their employee selection to assist them in choosing the best candidates.Here are some recent expert guest posts to the Employment Screening Advice Center Advice for Employers:- Thuro by RAI: Do you have foreign spies on your payroll? It is more likely than you might think- iFacts: Misinformation and Disinformation: A Growing Threat and Its Implications for Employee Screening- Barada Associates, Social Media Screening in Hiring: Navigating the Digital Background Check LandscapeW. Barry Nixon, a widely recognized expert on background checking is the co-author of 'Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective' one of the earliest books published about background checks. He is also the founder of PreemploymentDirectory, a past recipient of the coveted 'Most Influential People in Security' award by Security Magazine and is the publisher of the leading e-magazine for the background screening industry – The Background Buzz. He also publishes The Global Background Screener for the international marketplace and an annual Background Screening Industry Resource Guide.W. Barry Nixon, said,“We believe that an educated hiring team is best positioned to make the right hiring decisions for their organization when they are well-informed about background checks."Nixon added,“The Employment Screening Advice Center blog brings the expertise of industry experts to employers to help them ensure they are knowledgeable about the latest tools, methods and processes to make better hiring decisions.”Visit the Employment Screening Advice Center atPlease direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory or contact him on LinkedIn atABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY:PreemploymentDirectory is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, U.S.& International Resource Centers, Accreditation Resource Center, a Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employer, Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center and much more. The website also includes a Background Screening Publications Center which houses many of our publications: The Background Buzz, The Global Background Screener, and The In Search of Excellence in Background Screening Resource Guide.

William Nixon

PreemploymentDirectory

+1 949-922-5374

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.