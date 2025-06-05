Organisan Corporation Launches Stimul-8 In Canada

Breakthrough Biostimulant Featuring Chitosan Technology Now Approved for Use by Canadian Consumers

- André Blanchard, Ph.D., Vice President of Technology and OperationsBROUSSARD, LA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Organisan Corporation , the pioneer in agricultural Chitosan technology, is proud to announce that our extraordinary new product, Stimul-8, has been approved for use by consumers in Canada. Stimul-8 is registered as a biostimulant under the CFIA Reg #2525157S.Stimul-8 is the latest addition to Organisan's existing line of proven formulations featuring Chitosan. Organisan's product line consistently produces amazing results when used in applications across commercial farming as well as various turf applications, including golf course management, professional landscaping, and even personal lawn care.As a biostimulant, Stimul-8 is designed to positively affect many aspects of plant health, vigor, productivity, and germination. Specific benefits include improved transpiration control, chlorophyll content, photosynthetic output, root mass, yield, Brix ratios, and production of plant secondary metabolites, which protect against abiotic stresses. All of these benefit from Stimul-8 treatments.“We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible product to our friends in Canada,” said Mark Nichols, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“Overall, this will be a great way for them to Stimul-8 their yields by improving the health of their soil and plants.”The introduction of Stimul-8 to the Canadian market expands the options available to the conventional grower. Stimul-8 offers a bridge to regenerative agricultural practices– a rapidly growing sector in the industry. Organisan Corporation is working diligently to promote regenerative agriculture around the world.Regenerative agriculture is a set of practices that promote and encourage a conservation mindset and rehabilitative approach to food and farming. These include but are not limited to, maximal recycling of farm waste, adding composted materials, restoration ecology, and holistic management.“Within this regenerative framework, Stimul-8 Chitosan is a natural fit and an excellent addition to a farmer's arsenal,” said André Blanchard, Ph.D., Vice President of Technology and Operations.“Chitosan is non-toxic and eco-friendly. It is a natural material produced by living organisms. In short, it is what makes Stimul-8 and our other products the key to the future of farming around the world.”For more information on sales of Stimul-8 or any of our other industry-leading Chitosan-based products, contact Mark Nichols at 678-935-8120 or ... or Tom Woods at ....For technical or scientific inquiries, contact André Blanchard, Ph.D. at 337-349-6150 or ....###

