One In Three Americans Recommend Trade School Over College For High School Grads
33% of U.S. adults would advise graduating high school seniors to attend a vocational or trade school
28% would encourage students to attend a four-year college or university
13% would advise them to enter the workforce
11% would tell students to enter an apprenticeship
The push for vocational and trade school career paths was highest among Baby Boomers (ages 61–79) at 41%, Gen X (ages 45–60) at 37%, and Millennials (ages 29–44) at 31%, compared to only 22% of Gen Z (ages 18–28). Gen Z was the only generation to recommend a four-year degree (36%) over attending a trade or vocational school (22%).
"The time has come to radically rethink how we're preparing America's future workforce," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "Americans are clearly concerned that colleges and universities are failing to equip students with the workplace-relevant skills that employers need."
"These results underscore the importance of educators, policy makers, and parents coming together now to develop, fund, and support programs designed to prepare young people for the jobs of today and the future world of work."
