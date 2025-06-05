Alex Howard-Keyes Joins Ridgeway Partners As Partner In London
"Ridgeway's impressive history working across financial markets drew me to this opportunity," said Howard-Keyes. "I'm eager to build on that foundation in the UK and EU, and to deepen the RS Global partnership."
Prior to joining Ridgeway, Mr. Howard-Keyes has established an executive search practice spanning more than two decades, most recently with Kingsley Gate Partners and previously with Norman Broadbent, Korn/Ferry and The Rose Partnership. He began his professional career as an Officer within the Household Cavalry, including active duty overseas.
About Ridgeway Partners
Ridgeway Partners, a privately-owned partnership, is an executive search firm focused on the Financial Services, Private Equity and Alternatives verticals. The firm is a member of RS Global Partners, a strategic partnership between Ridgeway Partners and Sousou Partners, two premier executive search firms. With 30 professionals across offices in New York, Boston and London, Ridgeway serves clients ranging in size from Fortune 50 institutions to private equity and venture-backed growth companies. We differentiate ourselves with our creativity, tenacity, responsiveness and our unparalleled track record of success.
Contact: BJ McLaughlin, 617-279-8054, [email protected]
SOURCE Ridgeway Partners LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment