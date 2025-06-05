Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Worth US$24.7 Billion By 2030 With 10.8% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market , valued at US$8.9 billion in 2024 stood at US$10.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 18.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$24.7 billion by the end of the period. The oligonucleotide synthesis market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides in therapeutics & diagnostics. This growth is supported by technological advancements and rising investments in life sciences research and synthetic biology. Additionally, the growing emphasis on precision and personalized medicine contributes to this expansion, creating new opportunities as key players increase their research and development investments in emerging economies.

By product, the oligonucleotide-based drugs segment is categorized into antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs, siRNA oligonucleotide-based drugs, and other oligonucleotide-based drugs. In 2024, the ASOs or antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market. ASOs are short, single-stranded nucleic acids that bind selectively to RNA targets. These have seen rapid clinical & commercial uptake owing to their versatility in modulating gene expression, treating rare genetic disorders, and addressing oncology targets. Regulatory approvals for landmark ASO therapies, such as Nusinersen for spinal muscular atrophy and Inotersen for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, have driven both analyst & investor confidence, fueling expanded manufacturing capacity and robust R&D pipelines. The central importance of developing the oligonucleotide therapy scene is pronounced by high yields, reduced manufacturing complexity, and known delivery platforms, thus contributing to market uptake during the studied period.

By end user, the oligonucleotide synthesis market includes hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and CROs & CMOs. In 2024, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the hospitals segment is attributed to the rising demand for oligonucleotide-based drugs for rare & neurological diseases, primarily owing to the increasing target patient population. The significant share of this segment reflects the key role of hospitals in delivering these advanced treatments. The rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases is expected to fuel the need for precise therapeutics such as oligonucleotide drugs, which are also crucial for applying personalized medicine approaches in hospitals.

By geography , in 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market owing to its presence of strong regional players who have advanced manufacturing capabilities and robust supply-chain networks. These companies benefit from product approvals granted with supportive regulatory frameworks implemented by the USFDA and Health Canada. Product commercialization and innovation are the primary growth catalysts for the region's expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. Partnerships and investments with academic & research centers for upscaling production are also expected to be growth drivers for this regional segment.

Some of the leading players in the market include Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), LGC Limited (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Maravai LifeSciences (US), Azenta US Inc. (US), Twist Bioscience (US), and GenScript (US), among others.

Danaher Corporation (US):

One of the key players in the oligonucleotide synthesis market is Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, along with its sister company, Cytiva. Together, they offer a variety of products, including pre-designed and custom oligonucleotide probes, primers, and therapeutic oligonucleotides, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). Additionally, the company supplies reagents, consumables, and equipment, including synthesizers for oligonucleotide synthesis. Geographically, the company operates in over 50 countries spanning North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. IDT and Cytiva have focused on organic growth strategies, emphasizing expansions and partnerships. For instance, in 2023, Integrated DNA Technologies opened a therapeutic oligonucleotide manufacturing facility in Coralville, Iowa. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to produce reagents for cGMP cell & gene therapy, including single-guide RNAs and HDR donor oligonucleotides. The facility includes eight ISO cleanrooms, purification suites, chemical distribution & storage areas, quality control laboratories, analytical spaces for product testing, and ancillary & office spaces. There are also shell spaces set aside for future expansion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Thermo Fisher is one of the leading players in the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2024. This significant share is due to a strong product portfolio, including custom & pre-designed primers, probes, DNA, RNA oligos, and reagents & consumables. The company undertakes various organic & inorganic strategies to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with the University of Sheffield to develop workflows to characterize and monitor complex oligonucleotide and mRNA products. The company also has a strong geographic presence and operates in over 50 countries across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Biogen (US)

Biogen is also a leading company in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The recent FDA accelerated approval of QALSODY (Tofersen) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in adults, along with the growing adoption of Spinzara, a blockbuster oligonucleotide-based drug the company has offered since 2016, supports its leading position in the market. The company operates an oligonucleotide synthesis manufacturing (OSM) facility in North Carolina, which is used to produce antisense oligonucleotide drugs like Spinzara and other candidates currently in development. It employs various strategies to strengthen its market presence, including expansions and collaborations. For instance, in February 2025, Biogen and Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. collaborated to develop & commercialize Zorevunersen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for treating Dravet syndrome.

