Spirit Airlines Lands In The Heart Of South Carolina With Launch Of Inaugural Service At Columbia Metropolitan Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Columbia travelers gain the only nonstop service to Newark (EWR) and Orlando (MCO) and new service to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE American: FLYY) is soaring to its third destination in South Carolina with today's launch of affordable, nonstop flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). The new service begins just in time for summer and includes CAE's only nonstop flights to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Orlando International Airport (MCO), along with new, nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Columbia Guests can also take advantage of seamless one-stop connections to Latin America and the Caribbean. "Spirit's arrival in Columbia brings South Carolina travelers easy access to some of the top destinations on the East Coast at an unmatched value," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We can't wait to welcome our Columbia Guests onboard and make it easier for travelers to visit South Carolina's capital city."

Spirit Airlines Columbia (CAE) Service

Destination: Frequency: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3x Weekly June 6, 2025 Newark (EWR) 4x Weekly June 5, 2025 Orlando (MCO) 3x Weekly June 5, 2025

"We are thrilled to now be able to offer the local community a cost-effective flying option in Spirit Airlines," said Kim Crafton, Vice President of Marketing & Air Service Development at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. "Increasing air service to a community can be a long process, as our airport like many others across the nation are competing for the same service. I'm thankful our team was able to secure Spirit Airlines and I'm thankful Spirit Airlines sees a great opportunity for a successful partnership for the airport and the Midlands region."

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the airline's new service in Columbia with a grant of $10,000 to Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services, a nonprofit that provides a safe and supportive environment for children and teens who have faced abuse, abandonment, neglect or homelessness.

Following Spirit's recent upgrade of its Free Spirit loyalty program, the airline is celebrating the launch of its Columbia service with a Free Spirit loyalty program promotion* where members can earn 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Columbia (CAE). Travel must be booked by June 10, 2025, and flown by July 9, 2025. The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join and is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

Spirit first launched its South Carolina service at Myrtle Beach (MYR) more than 25 years ago and began service at Charleston (CHS) in 2023.

Spirit's Guest Experience Enhancements

Columbia Guests can look forward to a more comfortable and seamless travel experience with Spirit. The airline's transformation introduced four travel options, ranging from premium to economical, that offer more choice and empower Guests to choose how they want to fly:



Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

Go Comfy and stretch out with more space, a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, a small snack and non-alcoholic drink.

Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection, carry-on bag and no change or cancel fees. Go to keep it simple with no extras. Standard seat selection, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was recently named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub . Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier . Additionally, the airline's Fit Fleet® was ranked one of the world's youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation . Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*To qualify for the Columbia, South Carolina Inaugural Free Spirit® 1,500 (roundtrip) or 750 (one-way) Bonus Points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a revenue trip originating from/to EWR/CAE, MCO/CAE or FLL/CAE flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59 PM ET on June 10, 2025, with travel completed by July 9, 2025. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Columbia, South Carolina Inaugural Free Spirit® Bonus Points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit/free-spirit .

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE American: FLYY) is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

