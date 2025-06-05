NOLA AI Unveils Breakthrough Atomic Speed Performance And Opens Private Beta
"These results underscore our mission to shake up the AI status quo," said Scott Kauffman, Chairman of NOLA AI. " While tech giants pour billions into bigger models and faster chips, Atomic Speed proves that mathematical elegance can outperform brute-force hardware spending. We're empowering organizations of every size to innovate without breaking the bank. Atomic Speed's private beta will give early adopters a chance to redefine their AI roadmaps and reclaim control over costs, energy usage and time to market."
Private Beta Details
NOLA AI is now accepting applications for its Atomic Speed private beta. Selected participants will gain access to the full optimization framework, hands-on support from the development team, and opportunities to influence product roadmaps. Interested organizations-ranging from startups and enterprise engineering teams to academic labs-can apply at /atomic-speed-beta . Applicants will be chosen based on their compute requirements, use cases, and commitment to collaborative feedback.
About NOLA AI
Founded and headquartered in New Orleans, NOLA AI is dedicated to democratizing artificial intelligence through algorithmic innovation. The company's introductory product, Atomic Speed, reimagines model training by reshaping optimization dynamics rather than chasing ever-expanding compute clusters. Led by Chief Scientist Correy Kowall-an AI prodigy who has been designing neural networks for over three decades-NOLA AI delivers enterprise-grade performance at a fraction of the traditional cost. For more information, visit .
Media Contact
Scott Kauffman
[email protected]
SOURCE NOLA AI
