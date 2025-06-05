The Port At East Beach Multifamily Community Exceeds Lease-Up Expectations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This newly constructed apartment community offers a sophisticated living experience with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring high-end apartment interior finishes and stunning water views. Residents enjoy exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool, convenient grilling areas, and inviting lounge spaces with amazing water vistas. The resident clubhouse provides a perfect gathering spot, complemented by a convenient parking garage, smart apartment locks for modern living, and a secure package room. Adding to its unique appeal, the community features the newly renovated The Port at East Beach Marina , offering over 100 wet docking slips up to 60 feet in length that start at $270 per month. The onsite restaurant, Longboards, further enhances the vibrant lifestyle available right at home to this distinctive community's residents.

Deidre Brown, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk, shared, "I am thrilled that DF could complete this record-breaking lease-up in a highly competitive market, all while providing outstanding customer service. This is just another example of our ability to successfully lease-up a Class A Multifamily project with owners' goals at the forefront of everything we do."

The rapid lease-up of The Port at East Beach further solidifies Drucker + Falk's reputation as a leader in multifamily property management, consistently delivering results and creating exceptional communities.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 42,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 12 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new properties, repositioning assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

SOURCE Drucker + Falk