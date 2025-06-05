10 Ways To Support Men's Health: FSA Store® And HSA Store® Recognize Men's Health Month With Eligible Products And Telehealth Services That Support Fitness, Recovery, And Everyday Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Men's Health Month is about raising awareness of preventable health issues and educating men about how to care for and improve all aspects of their physical and mental health," said Zack Peckham, CEO of Health-E Commerce. "Our team is working to advance this cause by educating consumers about how to use their tax-free healthcare funds to protect and improve men's health for current and future generations, and by making it convenient and as simple as possible for individuals to use their FSA or HSA to support their unique needs and goals."

FSA Store and HSA Store -the first and leading online stores dedicated to selling only products and services that are FSA and HSA eligible-make it easy for men to use their funds to support their lifestyles and health goals. Whether it's tracking health biometrics, relieving sore muscles and chronic pain, supporting better sleep, or preparing for outdoor adventures, men can shop confidently knowing they're shopping exclusively FSA- or HSA-eligible products and services

Here are 10 practical ways that men can use FSA and HSA funds to invest in their wellbeing during Men's Health Month, while saving money by using tax-free funds, at FSA Store and HSA Store.

The WHOOP 4.0 Wearable Health and Activity Tracker delivers real-time insights on physiological data like heart rate and blood oxygen levels as well as muscle strain and sleep quality, empowering users to optimize their health.Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is key to preventing disease and living an active, healthy lifestyle. FSA- and HSA-eligible prescription weight loss medications are available as telehealth services on FSA Store and HSA Store, delivering additional savings and convenience.Spending time outdoors is good for our physical and mental health, but too much sun exposure can damage skin and lead to skin cancer. Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 is a water-resistant, broad-spectrum SPF designed for active use, and is one of many FSA- and HSA-eligible sunscreens available at FSA Store and HSA Store.CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser helps exfoliate, smooth, and cleanse skin with salicylic acid and ceramides-perfect for managing roughness and maintaining healthy skin.After long days or tough workouts, the Arch Foot Massager Hub – Caring Millby Aura offers targeted relief to foot pain using dynamic massage support.The Hyperice Normatec Elite Leg Compression Device uses dynamic air compression to enhance circulation and speed muscle recovery after physical activity.The RevRoll Vibrating + Heat Foam Roller – Caring Mill® by Aura blends vibration and heat therapy for deep muscle relief-ideal for post-workout cooldowns or injury prevention.The Adventure Medical Sportsman 400 First Aid Kit is a versatile, wilderness-grade kit perfect for hikes, camping, or family outings.From contacts lenses and solutions to designer prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses, FSA and HSA funds can be used to improve your vision and protect your eyes.The sensitive nature of sexual health can cause men to avoid seeking treatment that could improve their physical and mental health. According to one survey, 37% of American men have experienced issues related to sexual health, yet only 2 in 5 have sought professional help. FSA Store and HSA Store give men convenient, fast, and private access to prescription medications from Rex MD to address erectile dysfunction and improve sexual health.

To explore more FSA- and HSA-eligible products for men's health, visit FSAstore or HSAstore.

