Rising Concerns Around Sugar And Ultra-Processed Foods In Europe's Kids Food & Beverage Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$28.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$46.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe Kids Food & Beverage Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share
6.1 By Product Type
6.2 By Age Group
6.3 By Category
6.4 By Distribution Channel
6.5 By Countries
7. Product Type
7.1 Frozen Foods
7.2 Dairy Products
7.3 Beverages
7.4 Cereals
7.5 Meals
7.6 Shelf-stable Products
7.7 Snacks (Salty and Sweet)
7.8 Fortified Foods
7.9 Others
8. Age Group
8.1 2 to 3 years
8.2 4 to 8 years
8.3 9 to 13 years
8.4 14 to 18 years
9. Category
9.1 Organic
9.2 Conventional
9.3 Others
10. Distribution Channel
10.1 Online
10.2 Offline
11. Countries
11.1 United Kingdom
11.2 France
11.3 Germany
11.4 Italy
11.5 Russia
11.6 Spain
11.7 Denmark
11.8 Switzerland
11.9 Rest of Europe
12. Porter's Five Analysis
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Key Players Analysis
- General Mills Inc. Campbell Soup Company Kellogg Company Conagra Brands Inc. Lifeway Foods Inc. Nestle S.A. Mondelez International The Kraft Heinz Company
