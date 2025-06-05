LEAD Unveils Its Inaugural Climate Action White Paper

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 5, 2025, coinciding with the 54th World Environment Day, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "LEAD ") launched its first White Paper on Climate Action-a significant milestone in China's new energy equipment sector. This report, aligned with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) framework, outlines LEAD's climate initiatives and proposes a replicable model for global low-carbon transformation.







Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

LEAD is the first in China's new energy equipment industry to announce carbon neutrality goals, pledging to achieve carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2035 in its core operations (Scope 1 and 2). To support this, LEAD has established a three-tier climate governance structure led by its Board of Directors, reinforcing employee accountability for emission reductions.

By the end of 2024, LEAD completed carbon footprint assessments for several key products, two of which earned ISO 14067 certifications. LEAD regularly conducts GHG (Greenhouse Gas) accounting and verification in accordance with ISO 14064 and the GHG Protocol, underscoring its commitment to transparency.

Innovative Green Operations

LEAD has adopted systematic practices in operational management. Its plant in Naila, Germany, operates entirely on green electricity, while a domestic rooftop photovoltaic project aims to generate over 10,000MWh of electricity annually in its first phase. By 2024, LEAD's digital energy management platform had saved approximately 1,680 MWh of electricity, and an optimized logistics packaging initiative had reduced around 674,900 tonnes of CO2e.

Furthermore, in April 2025, LEAD's factory at No.18, Xinzhou Road, Wuxi, became the first in China's intelligent equipment industry to receive ISO 14068 Carbon Neutrality Certification, demonstrating the viability of low-carbon transformation.

Collaborating for a Low-Carbon Future

LEAD recognizes that energy transformation requires collaboration across the entire industry chain. It prioritizes "high efficiency and energy conservation" in product design, offering sustainable solutions while expanding its industrial footprint. LEAD provides intelligent, efficient and low-consumption manufacturing solutions for lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaics, hydrogen energy, and energy storage. Notably, LEAD is advancing solid-state battery technology through innovations in dry electrode and ultra-thin electrolyte film production-driving the new energy industry toward lower energy consumption and higher energy density.

Sustainability is LEAD's core mission, and the company is committed to promoting low-carbon practices and collaborating across the value chain to cultivate a thriving green ecosystem.

Media Contacts

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at