Fakrul Islam Delwar Recognized By The New York Editorial For Leadership In Bangladeshi American Community In May Edition

Mr. Delwar receiving a citation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The New York Editorial honors Bangladesh American community leader Fakrul Islam Delwar as the May 2025 Monthly Feature for his decades of advocacy and service.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Editorial is proud to recognize Fakrul Islam Delwar as our May 2025 Monthly Feature, highlighting his extraordinary dedication to community empowerment, youth engagement, and political advocacy within the Bangladeshi-American diaspora.A longtime resident of Jamaica, Queens, Mr. Delwar has spent over two decades working at the grassroots level to organize, uplift, and unite one of New York City's fastest-growing immigrant communities. His leadership spans numerous vital organizations, including serving as President of the Bangladesh American Business Alliance, Founder and President of the Jamaica Bangladesh Friends Society, and Bangladesh American United for Progress. Most recently, he was elected to the Trustee Board of the Bangladesh Society, one of the most influential Bangladeshi-American institutions in the U.S.Born in Bangladesh and raised in Queens since 1993, Mr. Delwar's journey reflects the resilience of immigrant families and the pursuit of the American Dream. Despite growing up in a tough environment marked by violence and limited resources, he found purpose early-channeling loss and hardship into a lifelong mission of activism. Orphaned at age 11, Delwar credits his late parents, both known for their community spirit, as the source of his passion for justice and unity.In his exclusive interview with New York Editorial, Mr. Delwar shared how community soccer matches in the late 1990s served as the first step toward broader civic mobilization.“We started by playing sports but quickly realized we needed more,” he said. From small gatherings in Captain Tilly Park, he and his peers built cultural programs, language schools, and public festivals to celebrate Bangladeshi identity and keep younger generations connected to their roots.Under his leadership, the Jamaica Bangladesh Friends Society became a cultural anchor, organizing events such as Bengali New Year celebrations, open-air concerts, and weekend Bangla language classes. As a community advocate, he has worked tirelessly to ensure local youth have opportunities to learn, lead, and participate meaningfully in civic life.Delwar has also reshaped political engagement in Queens.“I wanted to break the old model where only insiders had access to politicians,” he explained. He invited candidates to speak directly to the community, increasing civic visibility and helping secure support for historic landmarks like the Shaheed Minar monument in Captain Tilly Park.In recent years, his scope has expanded to include economic empowerment. As President of the Bangladesh American Business Alliance and a Director of the U.S.-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, Delwar works to support immigrant entrepreneurs and facilitate cross-border trade. He also serves on a local Community Board, amplifying neighborhood concerns in city planning and development.Delwar's leadership extends into the faith community as well. As a board member of the Jamaica Muslim Center, he supports interfaith unity, social services, and youth education - reinforcing his belief that cultural and civic progress must go hand in hand.When asked about his vision for the future, Mr. Delwar is optimistic:“We already have Bangladeshis in key positions-from City Hall to corporate offices. In the next 10 to 30 years, I see us in Congress, maybe even mayor. We just have to stay united and focused on common goals.”Delwar is now preparing for a possible run for City Council District 24, bringing his grassroots experience to the electoral stage. But no matter the title, he remains committed to serving:“I'll always be there when the community calls.”New York Editorial celebrates his legacy not only as a leader, but as a bridge-builder-one who embodies the spirit of Queens and the strength of America's immigrant fabric.For more information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact:📧 ...

