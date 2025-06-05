Boise Fashion Week Welcomes Dana Wilson to Its Board of Directors, Strengthening Nonprofit Mission and Vision

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boise Fashion Week (BFW), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and elevating the creative and fashion industries in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce the appointment of Dana Wilson to its Board of Directors. With an impressive track record in nonprofit development, fundraising, and strategic leadership, Dana's addition marks a pivotal moment in BFW's ongoing commitment to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more innovative platform for designers, artists, and creative entrepreneurs.

Dana Wilson, who currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, joins the board with over two decades of experience across sectors that align seamlessly with Boise Fashion Week's values and objectives. A dynamic and deeply committed professional, Dana brings unparalleled expertise in strategic communications, donor engagement, and resource development. Her career has spanned diverse roles including Financial Advisor, nonprofit consultant, business owner, and philanthropic strategist-roles that have given her a 360-degree view of both the opportunities and challenges faced by mission-driven organizations.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Dana to our Board of Directors,” said Erica Becker], Executive Director of Boise Fashion Week.“Her passion for nonprofit excellence, combined with a rare mix of executive leadership and creative vision, will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of our organizational growth. Dana is not only a highly skilled professional-she is also a compassionate leader who understands how to mobilize people and resources to create lasting impact.”

Dana holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin and is a quadruple-certified nonprofit executive, having earned the CFRE (Certified Fund Raising Executive), CNC (Certified Nonprofit Consultant), CDE (Certified Development Executive), and CNE (Certified Nonprofit Executive) credentials. This prestigious combination of certifications speaks to her extensive training and dedication to nonprofit ethics, sustainability, and growth.

Throughout her career, Dana has made a profound difference in the sectors she serves-particularly in sports, athlete development, executive leadership, and organizational governance. She has developed and executed multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns, cultivated long-term donor relationships, and forged strategic alliances that have driven both financial and mission-based success. These talents will play a crucial role as Boise Fashion Week continues expanding its footprint not only in Idaho but nationally, as a respected platform for emerging designers, artists, and fashion professionals.

A New Chapter for Boise Fashion Week

Boise Fashion Week is more than an event-it is a movement rooted in community empowerment, creative entrepreneurship, and cultural innovation. Founded with the vision of supporting local and national talent in fashion, design, and the arts, BFW has grown into a nonprofit hub for advocacy, education, and sustainable industry advancement. By blending runway events with educational programming, mentoring, and business development support, BFW champions a more inclusive and impactful fashion ecosystem.

In recent years, the organization has launched several community-focused initiatives aimed at providing opportunities for underserved youth, BIPOC creatives, and women-led ventures. The inclusion of Dana Wilson in the leadership team signals a renewed focus on strengthening these initiatives through increased donor engagement, partnership cultivation, and organizational sustainability.

“Dana has a gift for building bridges-between people, organizations, and ideas,” said Becker“Her perspective will be incredibly valuable as we look to scale our impact and develop long-term strategies that align with our mission and values.”

An Advocate for Women, Family, and Balance

Outside of her professional achievements, Dana is a devoted wife and the proud mother of three. Her personal values align closely with those of Boise Fashion Week-championing balance, authenticity, and representation in both personal and professional spaces. She is also an avid golfer, finding strength and focus through sport, and often applying lessons learned on the course to her leadership and consulting work.

“I am truly honored to be part of the Boise Fashion Week Board of Directors,” stated Dana Wilson.“I firmly believe in the power of fashion as a positive force-capable of storytelling, celebrating identity, and fostering economic opportunities. I am eager to support BFW's mission and contribute to creating significant, measurable change in the communities it serves.”

Looking Forward

As Boise Fashion Week prepares for its next season, including highly anticipated runway shows, community programs, and creative collaborations, the organization is more committed than ever to building a sustainable, inclusive future for fashion. The addition of Dana Wilson is a powerful step toward that future-bringing insight, energy, and expertise that will help guide Boise Fashion Week through its most ambitious chapter yet.

Boise Fashion Week invites all supporters, collaborators, and community members to join in celebrating Dana's appointment and to stay engaged as the organization continues growing its impact. Whether through attending upcoming events, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering, there are numerous ways to support BFW's mission of uplifting creative professionals and bringing the power of fashion to everyone.

For more information about Boise Fashion Week, upcoming events, and how to get involved, please visit .

About Boise Fashion Week

Boise Fashion Week is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Boise, Idaho, dedicated to promoting fashion, creativity, and community. Through fashion shows, educational programs, and nonprofit initiatives, BFW provides a platform for designers, artists, and entrepreneurs to grow, collaborate, and make an impact. Our mission is to create a more inclusive and sustainable fashion industry while inspiring innovation and cultural expression.

Erica Becker

Boise Fashion Week Inc

