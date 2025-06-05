Twelvestone Health Partners Announces Bowling Green, KY Opening

TwelveStone Health Partners Infusion Center

Expanding Medically Monitored Infusion Care to Southern Kentucky

- Shane ReevesMURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication and infusion services, announces to the southern Kentucky business and healthcare community the opening of their newest Infusion Center in Bowling Green. The new center will be located at 843 Fairview Ave., Suite 8b, Bowling Green, KY, 42101 offering hours from 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.“Expanding into Bowling Green marks another important milestone in our commitment to bringing compassionate, community-based care to patients managing chronic conditions,” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone Health Partners.“We are honored to serve the people of southern Kentucky and partner with local providers to ensure that high-quality infusion care is both accessible and patient focused.”This is TwelveStone's 23rd location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis-Germantown, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, North Nashville and Spring Hill,) Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City and Smyrna,) Virginia (Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stone Springs, Sterling and Woodbridge) and Kentucky (Lexington, Louisville.)“The Bowling Green opening reflects strong demand for outpatient infusion services in southern Kentucky,” said Joey Alvarez, sales territory manager at TwelveStone Health Partners.“We're excited to grow our footprint and collaborate with local specialty care providers to ensure patients receive timely, convenient, high-quality care.”TwelveStone Infusion patients receive high-quality care in private treatment rooms supported by certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and family members, which creates a positive patient experience and personalized attention, validated by more than 1,500 five-star Google reviews.“We know how important it is for patients to feel comfortable and supported throughout their treatment journey,” shared Bettena Witherspoon, nurse manager, TwelveStone Health Partners Bowling Green.“Our new Bowling Green location offers the same welcoming environment and clinical excellence that our patients and providers have come to expect from TwelveStone locations in four states.”Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner's innovative infusion centers here .About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners is a faith-driven healthcare organization committed to glorifying God by delivering exceptional care experiences for patients and partners alike. Founded in 2016 by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family-building on a legacy of pharmacy innovation-TwelveStone supports patients transitioning from acute to post-acute care, and from illness to health. With a rapidly growing footprint across the Southeast, TwelveStone offers convenient, spa-like infusion centers in suburban communities, as well as in-home infusion services for patients with chronic and complex conditions. The company partners with local specialty practices to deliver care in the most supportive and accessible environments for patients and their families. To learn more, visit .

Amanda Cecconi

TwelveStone Health Partners

+1 6154737536

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.