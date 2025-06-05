Isah Velita Selected As Keynote Speaker At Successlive! In Los Angeles Alongside Leading Experts And Jack Canfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessLIVE! is honored to announce that Isah Velita, a passionate Advocate for Healthcare Change with a focus on reforming the current medical systems models, Veterans Affairs system will deliver a keynote speech at the 2025 SuccessLIVE! event in Los Angeles, California. She will join a distinguished roster of global experts and legendary author Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series and The Success Principles.

Isah Velita brings a powerful and personal perspective to the healthcare conversation, fueled by her own health journey and deep critique of systemic inefficiencies within the U.S. healthcare system. Her keynote will highlight critical issues such as the high rates of chronic illness, burnout among healthcare workers, and the growing promise-but limited access-to holistic and functional medicine.

“Each year at SuccessLIVE!, our keynote speakers inspire us with stories that challenge the status quo and empower change,” said Jack Canfield.“I'm looking forward to hearing Isah's experiences and insights, along with those of all our incredible participants. These keynotes remind us why transformation starts with courageous voices willing to share their truth.”

Isah's advocacy is grounded in firsthand experience. After struggling with chronic health issues that traditional medicine failed to diagnose properly, she discovered a chiropractor whose innovative approach provided rapid relief-an eye-opening moment that underscored the gaps in conventional healthcare. She has since successfully championed policy changes, including a hospital's nutritional shake program, and is exploring ways to further drive systemic reform.

Her keynote at SuccessLIVE! will explore these inefficiencies and present bold ideas for building more accessible, effective healthcare models, particularly for veterans and others underserved by the current system.



About Isah Velita:

Isah Velita is a dedicated advocate for healthcare reform, focusing on improving the Veterans Affairs system organizational systems and addressing broader U.S. healthcare challenges. Her work is driven by a personal health journey that revealed critical flaws in traditional medical approaches, leading her to embrace holistic and functional medicine alternatives.

Isah has raised awareness of systemic issues such as the prevalence of chronic illness, the mental health crisis among healthcare professionals, and the often-prohibitive costs of alternative treatments. Through successful grassroots advocacy, she has influenced policy changes and is considering establishing a nonprofit organization to support healthcare reform efforts.

Her mission is to challenge outdated healthcare models and promote innovative, patient-centered solutions that ensure better outcomes and greater accessibility for all.

