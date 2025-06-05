ASRC Federal Hires David Yang As Vice President Of Business Development
Yang is a thought leader in technology modernization and national security. He was selected in 2025 as an Engage National Security 100 awardee for driving innovation, transparency and collaboration across the National Security sector, including DHS and the State Department. He also received the 2025 Ignite Digital Transformation Award and the Elite Titan Award from the Asian American Chamber of Commerce.
"David is an important addition to drive our federal civilian business forward in today's evolving landscape," said Sanjay Sardar, Civilian and Health group president. "His industry knowledge, leadership, extensive network and proven track record speak volumes, and we are happy to have him on our team."
Yang serves on multiple industry advisory boards and holds a Master's degree from the University of Baltimore and a Graduate Certificate in Public Policy from the University of Maryland.
About ASRC Federal
ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees and shareholders. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE ASRC Federal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment