Sony Electronics Expands LED Display Family With Launch Of Crystal LED CAPRI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The CAPRI models are targeted to a broad range of customers looking to cost-effectively support virtual production applications, including television, feature films, commercials, and broadcast, as well as for rental and staging purposes. The CAPRI series offers options that ensure the high picture quality synonymous with Sony at a more accessible price. CAPRI also complements Sony's premium flagship Crystal LED VERONA . Using the same controllers and featuring the same luminance as VERONA allows the CAPRI LED wall to be used together with the VERONA LED wall, for example, the VERONA as the main wall and the CAPRI on the ceiling.

The CAPRI series is expected to be available this winter. A sample of the CAPRI will be on display June 11-13 at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando in Sony's booth, 2001 .

"With the announcement of CAPRI, Sony is furthering our commitment to the creation of Spatial Content, such as virtual production, by giving a wider range of users opportunities for flexibly showcasing images in high fidelity," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "We've broadened our lineup to offer more cost-conscious choices, which expand the market in support of high-quality virtual production at every level and ensure the growth of Sony's distinctive virtual production ecosystem."

Impressive Picture Quality

Virtual productions rely on high quality imagery. The CAPRI series combines high refresh rates of up to 7,680Hz to reduce scanline artifacts and ensure smooth, fluid motion. With a high brightness of 1,500 cd/m2, complemented by coverage of over 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the displays accurately reproduce lifelike images. Additionally, the new models feature anti-reflection capabilities to mitigate the impact of reflection from lighting equipment.

Easy Installation

The latest CAPRI series also takes advantage of recent installation advancements to ensure fast and efficient setup. Offering a 1:1 cabinet optimized for temporary installations, such as virtual production stages, the models can quickly and easily be assembled and dismantled using locating pins for simple alignment and a tool-free lever locking mechanism.

Furthermore, the Crystal LED's modular nature allows for it to be set up in varying sizes and configurations, including stacked, hung, curved, or oval installation, and features a strong frame for supporting additional weight. Edge protection plates and pin slides reduce damage and wear and tear on parts.

Industry Standard Control

Through alignment with Brompton's Tessera SX40 and Megapixel's HELIOS, the CAPRI models maintain control using the same familiar tools and interfaces already commonly deployed in the industry, alleviating the need for additional training and maximizing uptime.

Streamlined Maintenance

To keep virtual productions focused on the creative processes, the CAPRI has thoughtful features that simplify maintenance. LED module blocks can be changed from the rear and feature status indication lights for easily identifying which blocks need service.

Efficient Workflows

Sony is well-positioned in the virtual production space, providing customers with a connected ecosystem of solutions including cinema and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, a marker-free camera tracking system, LED walls, multi-camera live switching, remote production options, previsualization tools, mobile motion capture, and a virtual production tool set, which together contribute to workflow efficiencies.

As a part of Sony's Virtual Production Tool Set, a compilation of resources to help improve pre-production and on-set workflows, the Color Calibrator ensures the visualized colors before the shoot match the colors that appear in dailies. In addition, the Camera and Display Plugin combines technical information on the cameras and LED pitch to aid in predicting and addressing aliasing during pre-visualization and on-set. Version 3.0 of the Virtual Production Tool Set, planned for fall 2025, will provide Off-axis color shift compensation capability exclusive to select Crystal LED series, including CAPRI, VERONA, and B-series. By using camera position information, this feature will correct color shifts due to curved or angled installation, in real-time, significantly reducing color correction and editing in post-production.

