Pladuopro: The World's First Dual Gas Plasma System Revolutionizing Aesthetic Skincare

Powered by patented Spin-Shot technology, PLADUOpro ensures unparalleled control and efficacy. This innovation allows practitioners to fine-tune energy delivery with precision, enhancing safety and accelerating outcomes across all skin types.

"We're proud to introduce PLADUOpro to the North American market. Patients want natural-looking results, with little downtime, and the PLADUOpro was built to fit this need. PLADUOpro will change the way we approach aesthetic treatments," said Erik Dowell, Founder and CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners.

"At SHENB, innovation is at the core of everything we do. PLADUOpro is the result of years of research and development to deliver safe, effective, and unique outcomes for patients," said Sunny Kang, CEO of SHENB Co. Ltd. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Aesthetic Management Partners to launch this technology in the North American Market. We look forward to helping patients and clinics together."

