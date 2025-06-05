Conexwest Unveils 20Ft Ground-Level Mobile Office Container With Integrated Restroom

FONTANA, Calif. and OAKLAND, Calif. and DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexwest, a leading U.S. provider of custom-fabricated shipping containers , proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the 20ft Ground-Level Mobile Office Container featuring an integrated restroom. This turnkey solution addresses the growing demand for comfortable, secure, and fully functional on-site workspaces across various industries.

Constructed from high-quality Corten steel, the new mobile office container offers durability and weather resistance, ensuring longevity in diverse environments. The unit comes fully insulated and climate-controlled, providing a comfortable workspace that can be easily transported to different locations. The integrated restroom enhances convenience, reducing the need for off-site facilities and improving productivity.

Key Features:



20ft length with ground-level entry

Integrated restroom facility

Insulated and climate-controlled interior

Electrical package with lighting and outlets

Durable Corten steel construction Easy relocation with forklift compatibility

"Our 20ft Mobile Office Container with Restroom is a game-changer for businesses seeking a compact, efficient, and comfortable workspace," said a Conexwest spokesperson. "It's small enough to fit in a standard parking space and can be easily relocated with a 5,000 lbs forklift, making it a versatile solution for various industries."

Conexwest offers nationwide delivery, ensuring that businesses across the United States can access this innovative workspace solution promptly. The company also provides customization options to meet specific client needs, including additional features and finishes.

About Conexwest:

Conexwest is a premier provider of custom-fabricated shipping and storage containers, offering a wide range of solutions for various industries. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Conexwest delivers durable, versatile, and efficient container solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Contact:

Conexwest

***@conexwest

Photos:



SOURCE Conexwest

