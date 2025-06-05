New Tillamook Ice Cream Plant Now In Production - Facility Will Produce 15.5 Million Gallons Annually At Full Capacity

The new Decatur facility represents a significant investment in TCCA's growth strategy and expansion plans as demand for Tillamook products continues to rise across the country. Since 2021, 4.4 million new consumers have purchased Tillamook family size Ice Cream2, including more than one million new consumers purchasing in 2024 alone3 – driving Tillamook family size Ice Cream dollar sales growth by over 13% in a single year. More than half of those new consumers are from the Eastern United States5.

"Our Decatur plant is expected to deliver 15.5 million gallons of ice cream as production scales," said Mike Bever, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer of TCCA. "The Decatur plant is well equipped to serve our valued customers with increased production capacity, while driving supply chain efficiency from the plant to a growing footprint of national and regional retail outlets."

Upon opening, the new Tillamook production facility has created 50 new jobs in the Decatur area, with plans to expand the workforce as production scales. The plant is also part of a broader City of Decatur neighborhood revitalization effort – transforming a formerly vacant manufacturing facility into a vibrant

economic driver.

"We are proud to welcome Tillamook to Decatur and to serve as a key location in the company's growing national presence," said Julie Moore Wolfe, mayor of Decatur. "The jobs being created and the co-op's early community support reflect the strong alignment between TCCA and our city's values. We look forward to continuing to work together as TCCA becomes an integral part of our thriving business community."

In alignment with the co-op's commitment to community enrichment, TCCA is actively engaging with the Decatur community through local philanthropy with recent commitments, including a $25K donation that was matched by JP Cullen – the general contractor on the TCCA plant project – to deliver a total of $50K to support local Decatur initiatives including:



$20,000 to the Decatur Park District to sponsor local youth recreation and community events like the Ice Cream Safari at the Scovill Zoo and Trees on the Tees

$20,000 to support the food security efforts of the Good Samaritan Inn. The non-profit organization is expanding its urban food garden from one to five acres in 2025 to further bring fresh produce to those in need

$5,000 to the Northeast Community Fund to support their food security efforts and sponsor their upcoming Farm to Fund event $5,000 to the Macon County Fair to support the livestock and open class shows

"Decatur isn't just where we are making more ice cream - it's where we're building new community partnerships, supporting revitalization, and laying the groundwork for future growth," said Booth.

In addition to ice cream, Tillamook is also the fastest-growing cheese and cream cheese brand in the country.6 In 2024, one in four American households purchased Tillamook products7. For more information about TCCA and Tillamook, please visit