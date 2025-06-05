Kennedy Funding Closes Four Land Loans In Two Countries In 14 Days

Closings mark the latest milestone in direct lender's track record

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When time is of the essence, borrowers around the world count on Kennedy Funding to get them to the finish line - no matter how complex or unconventional the deal. The direct private lender's expertise and global reach enabled the firm to close four land loans in two countries over just 14 days - a standout accomplishment in today's challenging lending environment.

"In America and globally, we are known as the go-to lenders for deals that banks categorically won't consider - even when those deals have tremendous potential," said Kevin Wolfer, President and CEO of Kennedy Funding. "These recent closings reflect the trust borrowers place in our ability to understand complex situations and execute across borders with certainty and flexibility."

"Land loans are generally regarded as untouchable by nearly all conventional lenders - especially land loans outside the U.S.," said Gregg Wolfer, Chief Operating Officer, Kennedy Funding. "Closing four of them in just two weeks, including one in South America, speaks volumes about our capabilities, our team, and our commitment to international borrowers."

Loan closings include:



$4.15 million to Ecuagarden Farms for the expansion of its floral export business in Ecuador



$1.66 million to OFS Ventures for a residential development in McKinney, Texas



$1.663 million to Abode Communities Kennebunk LLC for a residential community in Kennebunk, Maine

$750,000 to Schumann Road Indian River LLC for a retail development in Sebastian, Florida

According to Wolfer, Kennedy Funding focuses on the merits of each deal. Unlike lenders that dismiss land deals outright or restrict their volume in certain categories, Kennedy looks at underlying project value, regional potential, and borrower goals - providing a full-picture analysis.

"When evaluating a deal, we want to see a clean title, a clean environmental report, and a current appraisal - there's some flexibility around everything else," Wolfer said. "We don't operate from a rigid checklist that automatically locks out promising deals."

That flexible philosophy also benefits borrowers with imperfect credit histories.

"For borrowers who were burned by former partners, have credit issues, or had previous deals fall through, our approach gives them a real shot," Wolfer said. "We're focused on the future of the project - not past roadblocks."

Internationally, Kennedy Funding's success hinges on its ability to navigate local laws, regulations, and real estate practices - factors that prevent many lenders from venturing beyond U.S. borders.

"Land use regulations, zoning laws, and the political landscape are just a few of the complex factors that direct lenders must navigate," Gregg Wolfer said. "Kennedy Funding has the experience to move swiftly and intelligently in markets that many other lenders avoid altogether."

That infrastructure includes a network of trusted attorneys, real estate professionals, appraisers, and consultants across the Caribbean, Central and South America, Canada and Europe.

"We've built the global network required to close deals practically anywhere in the world," Wolfer added. "That's why we're the first call for borrowers pursuing real estate land opportunities abroad."

Regardless of geography, Kennedy Funding is known for its speed. The firm can close loans in as little as five days.

"When the clock is ticking, borrowers don't have time to wait weeks or months just to be rejected," Wolfer said. "We're not here to delay - we're here to deliver."

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. Their creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

