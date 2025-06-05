For The Record Launches Multi-Language Speech-To-Text Overcomes Courtroom Language Barriers

PHOENIX, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Record, a global leader in court record technology, has launched a revolutionary multi-lingual speech detection tool that promises to transform the accuracy and accessibility of legal proceedings worldwide.

Available on FTR Justice Cloud, this advanced capability adds automatic language detection to For The Record's robust, real-time speech-to-text tool. The cutting-edge technology instantly recognizes and transcribes multiple languages and dialects within a single recording session, seamlessly producing instantaneous speech-to-text in the native language of the speaker.

"Our mission has always been to make justice more accessible, transparent, and equitable through technology," said Tony Douglass, CEO of For The Record. "Real-time, multi-language support in our industry-leading FTR RealTime speech-to-text solution is another significant step in redefining what justice technology can do, and I couldn't be prouder of our team for making it possible."

Key features of For The Record's multi-language speech-to-text feature include:



Instant language detection across different talkers and audio channels

Automatic transcript regeneration using specific language models

Comprehensive language setting controls for court users 136 languages/dialects supported in this release, with more to come

The update introduces enhanced courtroom and system-level language settings, giving administrators greater control and real-time visibility. Courts can select from a wide range of languages for each courtroom, adjust settings at the system level, and see when a spoken language diverges from the default-all live within the speech-to-text interface.

Developed in response to customer requests, this feature enables courts to produce clear, inclusive transcripts with synchronized, multi-channel audio and video. It represents a significant advance in legal technology and reaffirms For The Record's commitment to improving access, accuracy, and trust in the official court record.

About Us

For The Record is a global leader in courtroom recording and speech-to-text technologies that accelerate access to justice. With over 30 years of experience and installations in more than 30,000 courtrooms across 75 countries, the company has redefined how courts capture, manage, and distribute the official record. Driven by innovation, For The Record continues to modernize the way justice is documented and delivered-advancing the transparency and accessibility of the official record-with innovations such as FTR Justice Cloud and FTR RealTime. Learn more at

SOURCE For The Record

