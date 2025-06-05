Corin Announces The First Clinical Use Of Apollotm For Total Hip Arthroplasty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World-first clinical cases mark the debut of ApolloHipXTM-the only THA solution to combine 3D preoperative planning with real-time intraoperative validation from standard fluoroscopy.

RAYNHAM, MA, USA, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corin , a leading innovator in orthopaedics, today announced the first total hip arthroplasty (THA) cases using ApolloHipXTM, the newest application for the ApolloTM platform. ApolloHipXTM is the first THA solution to combine dynamic 3D preoperative planning with real-time intraoperative assessment from standard fluoroscopy-enabling surgeons to deliver a personalized plan with precision and efficiency.

Dr. Stefan Kreuzer, pioneer in robotic-assisted arthroplasty, performed the first cases using ApolloHipXTM at INOV8 Surgical at Memorial City, the ambulatory surgery center he founded in Houston.“As a longtime user of OPSInsightTM, I've seen how powerful personalized planning can be in improving THA outcomes, particularly when combined with the direct anterior approach to minimize soft-tissue disruption. ApolloHipXTM completes the journey from preoperative planning to intraoperative 3D visualization of that plan with seamless connectivity.”

ApolloHipXTM integrates Corin's preoperative planning solution with intraoperative fluoroscopy via proprietary, automated 2D–3D registration software. By aligning a single 2D x-ray with the patient-specific 3D plan, the system provides a real-time 3D assessment of implant position, regardless of patient positioning or C-arm alignment. This streamlined approach to fluoroscopy-based THA reduces the number of intraoperative images required*, minimizing surgical time and radiation exposure within the OR.

“Corin is a leader in recognizing the impact of spinopelvic mobility on THA outcomes, and ApolloHipXTM brings those insights into the OR,” said Dr. Jim Pierrepont, Global Franchise Lead at Corin.“Traditionally, achieving surgical precision through technology has come at the cost of added time, complexity, or workflow disruption. ApolloHipXTM changes that, delivering accurate, personalized 3D guidance without compromising efficiency.”

Apollo TM was built from the ground up as a connected surgical ecosystem-integrating AI-driven planning, intraoperative tools, and cloud-based analytics to support more consistent, personalized orthopaedic care. ApolloKneeTM, introduced in 2024, brought pre-resection balance assessment into the operating room with BalanceBotTM, enabling data-driven implant decisions before bone cuts are made. ApolloHipXTM now extends that same intelligent foundation to total hip arthroplasty, offering real-time 3D validation within a streamlined, fluoroscopy-based workflow.

ApolloHipXTM is available through a limited market release, for more information, please visit or contact your local Corin representative. Not all products are available or cleared for distribution in all markets.

About Corin:

Corin is a fast-growing global leader in orthopaedic innovation, with a vision to revolutionize the field. By integrating advanced robotic and AI technologies for planning, implementation, and continuous learning with its clinically proven implants, Corin strives to maximize healthcare value for both patients and providers.

*Arulampalam, J., Ehlke, M.F., Plaskos, C. et al. Accuracy of a novel, automated 2D-3D registration software for measuring cup position in total hip arthroplasty. Int J CARS (2025).

